Murfreesboro, TN

Spongebob Musical at Center for the Arts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFri-Sat 7:30PM / Sun. 2PM (June 10-26, 2022) The Spongebob Musical at the Center...

Nashville Parent

Two Strawberry Festivals to Attend on Saturday, May 14

Families can drive a little north of Nashville to Portland, TN for the 81st Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 14! This year’s festival theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express.”. Kicking off the festival on Friday, May 13 will be the Strawberry Jam Concert &...
PORTLAND, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Savannah Sipping Society" at the Center for the Arts

Fri-Sat 7:30PM/Sun. 2:00PM (Aug. 19-28, 2022) “SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY” the musical at the Center for the Arts (110 W. College St.). A delightful comedy with 4 Southern belles all needing to escape the sameness of their routines. For more information or to purchase tickets, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit website www.BoroArts.org. This is a BONUS SHOW!
SAVANNAH, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stewarts Creek Middle School's Band Director Receives CMA Award

(SMYRNA, TN) Stewarts Creek Middle School's Band Director Andrew Lynn has been selected as one of 30 recipients of the 2022 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence Award. The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, announced 10 award recipients from Nashville, 10 from the state of Tennessee, and 10 nationally. Lynn is one of the statewide recipients.
SMYRNA, TN
Outsider.com

0.11-Acre Parking Lot Near Nashville’s Broadway Sells for a Jaw-Dropping $10.2M

Nashville’s real estate market continues to sizzle as two downtown honky tonk owners just sold a small off-Broadway parking lot for a record sum. Brenda Sanderson and Ruble Sanderson — who own The Stage, Legends Corner, and Second Fiddle — sold their 0.11-acre downtown surface property to a restaurant group for $10.2 million. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the transaction set a new record for price per square foot in the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival Coming in June

The Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival is coming to First Horizon Park in Nashville on Saturday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Top chefs, food trucks and food vendors will serve up the world’s most comforting (and cheesiest!) dish – America’s own mac and cheese! More than just a food festival, the event will also feature a selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Brentwood Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

The 33rd Brentwood Summer Concert Series will return to Crockett Park with a robust musical lineup, a second round of “Brentfest” and some special community guests for 2022. Most days during the series, food truck services begin at 5 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m. and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Jewish Food Festival Returns May 15

Come out for the annual Nashville Jewish Food Festival on May 15, in collaboration with the Jewish Federation & Jewish Foundation of Nashville & Middle TN’s Israel Celebration. The event will feature live music, Israeli snacks, activities for kids and families, “The Bar Mitzvah” bar area courtesy of NowGen,...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Retro Franklin: Best Spots for Old-Fashioned Fun in Tennessee

With new and exciting places popping up left and right, Franklin’s future is looking bright. But there’s something to be said for our old-time charm, which shines as sure as the marquee in front of the Franklin Theatre. Maybe you’ve been dusting off your decades-old duds. (Flare pants,...
FRANKLIN, TN
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Antiques Roadshow comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews from the PBS National Television show Antiques Roadshow spent the day with Middle Tennesseans. All had something in their possession worthy of displaying on that TV show. However, many didn’t make air. Flowers took a back seat to appraisers today at Cheekwood. The crowd...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Dalamar Homes to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Rutherford County Community

Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, is holding a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of its new Magnolia Grove home community, located at 3407 Darrell Dr. Murfreesboro, Tenn. Founded by Dayla Martin in 2006, Dalamar Homes offers affordable solutions for customers across Middle Tennessee […] The post Dalamar Homes to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Rutherford County Community appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Make sweet memories with a visit to a U-pick berry farm

One of the things I most look forward to in May is strawberry picking time, especially when I can take our grandchildren on a berry picking expedition. Thankfully, Middle Tennessee is full of farms that allow — encourage — individuals and families to come pick your own berries from their hundreds of strawberry plants. And I have to say fresh berries just off the vine are a sweet treat like no other.
CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage park hours before arts and crafts show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An organizer of a local artisan event said vandals destroyed a tent, table and the field inside of the Red Caboose Park in Bellevue on Friday night. Chandler Cartozzo and others placed four tents and tables in the park in preparation for the seventh annual Handmade Nashville Arts and Crafts show Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

25 Dates With Kids That You’ll Talk About for Months

One of the most important aspects of family bonding is one-on-one dates with your kid or kids. We’re lucky to live in an area with so much for families, so dive into the days ahead. Parenting consultants and therapists agree that one-on-one time with each of your children is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m  at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. […] The post Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Second Avenue building sells for $4.7M

An old-school downtown commercial building located in The District and once owned by late actor and musician Jerry Reed has sold for $4.7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the structure, with an address of 117 Second Ave. N. and most recently...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

