Spongebob Musical at Center for the Arts

One of the things I most look forward to in May is strawberry picking time, especially when I can take our grandchildren on a berry picking expedition. Thankfully, Middle Tennessee is full of farms that allow — encourage — individuals and families to come pick your own berries from their hundreds of strawberry plants. And I have to say fresh berries just off the vine are a sweet treat like no other.

CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO