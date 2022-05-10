Celebrate National Bicycle Month with Reser Bicycle Outfitters

Why is experiential learning important? Students of all ages learn material better and remember it longer when they are actively engaged and not just reading or hearing about a topic. Decades of experiential learning has shown us that, “When education is said to be experiential, it means that it is structured in a way that allows the learner to explore the phenomenon under study – to form a direct relationship with the subject matter – rather than merely reading about the phenomenon or encountering it indirectly. Experiential learning, then, requires that the learner play an active role in the experience and that the experience is followed by reflection as a method for processing, understanding, and making sense of it.” – Experiential Education.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO