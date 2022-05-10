ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Celebrate National Bicycle Month with Reser Bicycle Outfitters

By amanda ciani
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has sprung and the May flowers are in full bloom! Grab your bikes and hit the trails this month and beyond. Cincinnati and NKY have amazing bike trails that families can enjoy safely while reaping the many benefits of biking, together! Read on to learn more…. Five Fabulous...

cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

New Exhibits at Cincinnati Fire Museum

There is new paint and carpet in the basement, new items in the gift shop (including T-shirts from CincyShirts) and even a new immersive Locker Zone exhibit where kids and parents alike can try on turnout gear and slide down the fire pole! Plus, a new “Firefighter for a Day” film experience will also debut this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

The Blue Ash Farmers Market is Here!

Come out to Blue Ash Farmers Market at Summit Park! Use your five senses to hear different musicians, see colors of the rainbow, taste fresh samples, touch handmade products and smell fresh baked goods. My kids and I enjoyed opening day for the Blue Ash Farmer’s Market. We ate chocolate...
BLUE ASH, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Fifth Day: The Importance of Experiential Learning

Why is experiential learning important? Students of all ages learn material better and remember it longer when they are actively engaged and not just reading or hearing about a topic. Decades of experiential learning has shown us that, “When education is said to be experiential, it means that it is structured in a way that allows the learner to explore the phenomenon under study – to form a direct relationship with the subject matter – rather than merely reading about the phenomenon or encountering it indirectly. Experiential learning, then, requires that the learner play an active role in the experience and that the experience is followed by reflection as a method for processing, understanding, and making sense of it.” – Experiential Education.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Remake Learning Days Takes Over the Tri-State

The Remake Learning Days Festival will highlight organizations – including schools, libraries, nonprofits, businesses and community centers – that provide the youth and their families with innovative learning experiences. There are currently over 70 free to low-cost events scheduled in categories like Science, Arts, Maker, Technology, Outdoor Learning and Youth Voice.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy