Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU Standout Kramer Robertson Gets Called Up by St. Louis Cardinals

By clintdomingue
1037thegame.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter waiting his turn in the minors, former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson is headed to the show. The news comes prior to the team’s series opener against the...

1037thegame.com

