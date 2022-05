OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took several suspects into custody after three robberies Wednesday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. Authorities told KOCO 5 that two robberies occurred in Oklahoma City – one in the 2200 block of South Meridian Avenue and the 6600 block of South May Avenue – and one happened in Moore. All three robberies had the same vehicle description, police said.

