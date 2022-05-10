ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bromley 1-1 Altrincham

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Mooney's late leveller saw Altrincham earn a 1-1 draw away at Bromley in the National League. With both sides in...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Ipswich Town starts improvement work at Portman Road

Work is under way on stadium improvements at Ipswich Town's Portman Road home. Plans for a big screen and new dug-outs at the League One club were approved by Ipswich Borough Council. A gap has been created between the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and the Cobbold Stand to allow access...
The Independent

Nathan Jones: Taking Luton up would be ‘possibly the greatest story in football’

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes guiding the club to the Premier League would rank as “possibly the greatest story in football”.The Hatters were relegated from the top flight just before it was rebranded in 1992 and fell out of the Football League in 2009 after being docked 30 points for financial issues.Jones is three games away from completing a remarkable comeback as he prepares for a two-legged Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Huddersfield.His side host the Terriers at a sold-out Kenilworth Road on Friday evening before travelling to West Yorkshire for the return match on Monday.“John Still (former Luton...
BBC

County Championship: Lancashire dominate Yorkshire on first day of Roses match

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) Lancashire 288-3: Jennings 150*, Croft 104; Thompson 2-52 Keaton Jennings became only the second Lancashire player to post three Roses hundreds in as many County Championship innings as he underpinned a dominant opening day against Yorkshire at Headingley. Jennings followed...
BBC

Gloucestershire: Zak Chappell, Brad Wheal and Jacob Bethell sign short-term loan deals

Gloucestershire have signed three players on loan for Thursday's County Championship match against Somerset. Nottinghamshire all-rounder Zak Chappell, Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell and Scotland fast bowler Brad Wheal all go straight into the team for the game in Bristol. The trio have been signed on a short-term basis to relieve pressure...
