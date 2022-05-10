ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica woman allegedly beat man with baseball bat during dispute

By Thad Randazzo
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been charged with a felony and a man treated for contusions to the head after being attacked with baseball bats on May 9 th .

Around 9:10 pm on Monday, officers arrived at an apartment on the 1700 block of Armory Drive to investigate an assault complaint. The victim at the scene told police that several people, including 45-year-old Yarida Quiones-Cotta of Utica, allegedly repeatedly hit him over the head and body with baseball bats and sticks.

Due to several large contusions on his face and head, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment. Officers located Quinones-Cotto at a different residence and placed her under arrest without incident.

Additionally, the baseball bats and other objects that were allegedly used to assault the victim were found nearby.

The identities of the remaining suspects are currently unknown, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Yarida Quinones-Cotto has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

