ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Thieves caught on camera emptying Colorado garage with kids, sitter inside home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carly Moore
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epjPQ_0fZcx5Uq00

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Criminals were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a garage in a Colorado neighborhood.

The homeowners shared the video with KDVR.

Brandon Wilson has lived in his Centennial neighborhood for almost a decade. He said while he and his wife were out of town, their kids and the babysitter forgot to close the garage door.

“Our children notified us in the morning that their bikes were missing. So I went to log in to Vivint to look at the security cameras,” Wilson said.

Surveillance video catches thieves in the act

Wilson has a camera mounted on the house and pointing at their driveway. Around midnight on Saturday, it showed a car drive by several times and even showed someone walking into the garage and scoping out the premises. They came back with others who appear to be two males and two females. Then one by one, the four take everything out of the garage.

“The duration was about an hour that they were going in and out,” Wilson said. “Taking ATV gear, ski gear, a lot of tools, power tools, kids’ bikes, scooters, extension cords. You name it, they were taking at all. They even took a jug of laundry detergent. So, pretty bizarre.”

Burglar caught on camera taking $2K from restaurant

One of the thieves even rode one of the kids’ bikes off the driveway. The thieves swiped about $5,000 to $6,000 worth of property in total.

Even so, Wilson said it could have been a lot worse.

“The kids and the babysitter were in the house sleeping when it happened, and the people that got into the garage could have easily walked into the house,” Wilson said.

The two Wilson children, ages 8 and 12, are safe, but their father said it was a learning experience for everyone.

“[Our kids are] both pretty bummed out that their stuff got stolen, and I think they also feel bad that they forgot to close the garage and a lot of our stuff got taken as well,” Wilson said.

Crime victim’s advice: Be careful, be a good neighbor

The Wilsons have reported the crime to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and asked anyone who recognizes these people or their cars to give law enforcement a call.

“It’s definitely an unfortunate situation and I just urge everyone to take that extra step every night to make sure their garages or closed doors are locked,” Wilson said.

Wilson also encourages people to be good neighbors. He said if you see that your neighbor’s garage door is open when it shouldn’t be or isn’t usually, give them a call or knock on the door.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Coroner: Missing woman’s remains found in submerged car

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has confirmed that the human remains found in a car submerged in Lake Vermilion are those of Abbie Brandenburg. Brandenburg, 26, was last seen a week ago on May 5. Her disappearance prompted a large community response with people coming together to pray for her safe […]
DANVILLE, IL
WETM 18 News

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for DUI with two children in the car

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility after her 2021 DUI arrest in which two children were in the car. Cierra Harris, 34, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation for a […]
WAVERLY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Caught On Camera#Security Camera#Garages#Kdvr
WETM 18 News

Assemblyman’s car stolen from state parking garage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every day it’s the same routine, hundreds of state employees drive into the underground Empire State Plaza parking garage and leave their vehicles while they work. On Monday, Assemblyman Andy Goodell discovered his car wasn’t where he parked it. “It’s secure parking and all of us park in the same spots […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
WETM 18 News

Millport man arrested for damaging fire trucks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for allegedly damaging fire trucks at the local fire department Tuesday morning, police said. Michael Grow, 54, was arrested by New York State Police on May 10 after NYSP Horseheads received a report of someone at the Millport Fire Department damaging the fire trucks around […]
MILLPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen man shoots car during road rage incident

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man was arrested late last month after he shot a rifle at another persons car during a road rage incident, according to State Police. Brian McGrane was arrested on April 30, 2022, for allegedly shooting the victim’s car with a .22 caliber rifle during the incident. McGrane […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Savona storage garages destroyed in weekend fire

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police are investigating after multiple storage garages in Savona were destroyed in a fire that broke out late Saturday afternoon, according to first responders. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department said that two buildings at Savona Storage were destroyed in the May 7 fire. Calls for the blaze reportedly went out […]
SAVONA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for man who purchased mower with fraudulent card

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police Investigators at Ithaca are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who purchased a lawnmower with a fraudulent credit card. On March 7, 2022, the man pictured is accused of using a fraudulent credit card to purchase a zero-turn lawn mower at Little’s Law Equipment […]
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Trooper injured in Jefferson County car crash

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State Trooper was sent to Syracuse on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle car crash in Jefferson County. According to New York State Police, at 6:25 a.m. on May 12, State Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving a 2022 Ford Fusion on Route 342 when her vehicle was hit by a 2019 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Boating preparations ahead of Memorial Day

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer in Pennsylvania almost here, boaters should check that they are ready to navigate the PA waters safely. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, there are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams to explore in Pennsylvania and a total of 2,500 lakes including Lake […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wyalusing teen charged with raping unconscious girl; released

OVERTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County teen has been charged and released after allegedly raping an unconscious girl one night last summer, according to State Police. Cody Griffith, 19, of Wyalusing was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda after an investigation into an alleged rape that took place between 1:00 a.m. […]
WYALUSING, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy