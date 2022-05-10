ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Willing to Break With Biden, Give GOP Win on the Border

By Adam Staten
 2 days ago
Two Senate Democrats have indicated they would possibly cut a deal with Republicans regarding White House plans to rescind Title 42 immigration...

Robert Wightman
2d ago

The only thing broken with our immigration system is the politicians that refuse to follow the law, after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution.

let's be real
2d ago

Don't think these 2 dim senators don't see the writing on the wall. Even if they don't vote for keeping title 42 other Dimocratic senators will so they're trying to extract something for nothing. Their votes really don't matter, the Republicans should hold their feet to the fire and wait on November then burn down their liberal agenda and spending spree.

Let's Go... FJB
2d ago

gee, wouldn't possibly have anything to do with admitting they were wrong? Cause, I've never met a lefty willing to admit that.

