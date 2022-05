DELPHOS — Five local Boy Scouts have earned their Eagle Scout ranking. Ryan Kaverman, son of Roger and Tara Kaverman; Jacob McConnehea, son of Raymond and Jennifer McConnehea; Drew Palte, son of William and Sandy Palte; Kasiyah Morris, son of Ashley Morris; and Dominic Adkins, son of Tobias and Elizabeth Adkins have all reached the highest rank in Scouting.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO