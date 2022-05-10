FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
One person is dead after police and the FBI responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:40 pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road. Romeoville Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the business. Officers were able to communicate with the individual, who allowed the hostages inside the business to walk out to waiting Officers. The witnesses indicated the subject did have a firearm and had discharged the weapon inside the bank multiple times. Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by an officer striking the suspect. Paramedics rendered aid to the subject who was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The Illinois State Police were requested and are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
CHICAGO - Ten alleged members and associates of a Chicago street gang are facing federal drug charges after a multi-year investigation busted a heroin and cocaine trafficking ring. Authorities began investigating three open-air drug markets run by the Four Corner Hustlers street gang in West Garfield Park in 2021, John...
AURORA, Ill. - A suburban man has been found guilty of firing shots in the direction of an Aurora police car in 2020. Andres Ramirez Jr., 48, was found guilty of armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. At about 7:30...
PALATINE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of striking two pedestrians with his vehicle in suburban Palatine and leaving the scene. Around 7:44 p.m. on May 6, police say two pedestrians near the intersection of North Rand Road and Williams Drive were hit by a dark colored mid-sized SUV with tinted windows — possibly a Lincoln MKX.
UPDATE: Oswego police arrested a Hillside woman following a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 of block of Bluegrass Parkway Tuesday evening that resulted in a large police presence. 40-year-old Evelyn Reid is accused by police of pointing a gun at a man during an argument. Police say the man is a relative of Reid's. Reid is charged aggravated assault.
The DuPage County State’s Attorney said it was Tuesday morning when police got the call about a home invasion, that two men, Ricardo Jimenez-Velazquez and Luis Rojas entered the Naperville home of a man they knew and attacked him.
A former agent with the Illinois Gaming Board must serve two years of probation for filing a false police report after an incident involving his state-owned vehicle. Christopher Peterson of Chicago was found guilty on Tuesday of one count of disorderly conduct in Cook County court. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Peterson notified his supervisor in January, 2020 that his state-issued vehicle had been hit while parked on the street near his home. He also filed a report with the Chicago Police Department.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) – A northern Illinois man convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a teen he spotted in his car a few days after he reported it stolen has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, prosecutors announced on Thursday. In a news release, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said […]
Four are being charged with failure to register after compliance checks on sexual and violent offenders last month in Kendall County. The four men being charged include 35-year-old Gerardo Rivas of Aurora, 48-year-old William Moschetti of Oswego, 53-year-old Charles King III of Aurora, and 43-year-old Matthew Jiradina of Peru. Bond was set a $10,000 for all four with ten percent to apply.
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department arrested was Jeffrey Backhus, 27, of Morris for Aggravated Battery and the unlawful possession of firearm. He posted bond and was released. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Keegan Smith, 31, of Morris for criminal trespass and aggravated assault. He could not...
CHICAGO - A Yorkville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a Grundy County woman. Robert Turk, 46, was sentenced Monday for the killing of Elizabeth Link, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday. Turk pleaded guilty to stabbing Link to death after spending...
Police made at least one arrest as a social media “takeover” of North Avenue Beach spilled into the nearby Old Town neighborhood on Wednesday evening. About 300 people streamed from the beach into the area near Clark Street and North Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to local residents. Cops spent the next three hours clearing the streets.
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday.
At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over.
The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck.
Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized.
All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m.
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
