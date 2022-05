Between weather systems bring a slim chance of showers into the valley, and more mountain slush for today and tomorrow, we'll have times of sun and clouds. Our winds will be coming in "hot", but we won't feel the real warmth until Sunday and Monday. Wind advisory for the central and upper valley with gust to beyond 40 into tonight and tomorrow. Best time to work in the yard, not withstanding any showers, will be mornings and Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as temperatures and conditions ramp up to the mid-to-upper 70's and sunny all the way!

