Morant likely done for the season

By Mike Ceide
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant has likely played his last basketball game of the season for the Grizzlies.

The team announced on Tuesday that an MRI showed a bone bruise in Morant’s injured right knee, leaving him doubtful for the rest of the postseason.

Morant is expected to make a full recovery.

Morant injured the knee late in Saturday’s Game 3 against the Warriors, limping to the bench and then to the locker room. He watched from the bench when the Grizzlies lost to Golden State on Monday.

Morant averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists this year in winning the NBA’s most improved player.

