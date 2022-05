A return to glory for the New York Knicks? Childs' play centers on Mitchell Robinson. Chris Childs knows a thing or two about Manhattan-based hardwood success. His nine years in the NBA are best-known for five seasons with the Knicks, where he served as a reliable contributor off the bench. Most notably, Childs was one of seven Knicks to partake in all 20 games of the franchise's most recent run to the NBA Finals in 1999.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO