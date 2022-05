SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 10 years ago, Danny Bandala hopped on a plane and moved across the world to share his knowledge with young students. Bandala is one of 100 teachers who came to the U.S. from the Phillipines in 2008. The teachers were recruited to fill critical teacher shortages in math, science, special education and English.

