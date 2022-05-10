ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport

KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 10, the sheriff identified the victims. The library...

www.ksla.com

KTAL

Southwood football looks to restore respect to the Ranch

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As the Southwood Cowboys look ahead to the 2022 season, Head Coach Jesse Esters wants to bring back the past. “The traditions of the old Southwood from the 90s, 80s and even the 70s, those winning ways, we are trying to get those back,” said Esters. “We’re trying to give our fans something that they hadn’t seen in about 20 years.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Here’s the Shreveport Bossier High School Graduation Schedule

It is high school graduation season and we congratulate those teens who are walking across the stage. The ceremonies in Shreveport Bossier started this week, but there's a whole slate of graduations coming up in the next couple of weeks. Here's the Graduation Schedule for Shreveport Bossier High Schools:. Thursday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Who will manage Shreveport’s pools this summer?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tension is brewing between the City of Shreveport and who will be managing the city’s pools once they open for summer. Rock Solid Impact has been running the city pools for more than 10 years. However, now there is a possibility an out-of-state company could be taking over.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

DiamondJacks appears headed for new life as land-based casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former DiamondJacks property in Bossier City appears headed for a new life as a land-based casino, with new owners that have experience in turning around distressed properties. According to Louisiana Gaming Control Board President Ronnie Johns, there is now a legal agreement in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Buyer for Diamond Jacks property betting on renovation and reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It looks like the abandoned Diamond Jacks casino resort property is getting back into the game. A Mississippi company with casinos in Vicksburg and Tunica has big plans to buy the property from Diamond Jacks' parent company, P2E. That's according to Louisiana's Gaming Control Board Chairman.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Smalls Sliders opening this summer in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is once again investing in northwest Louisiana, this time with burgers. Smalls Sliders is expected to open this summer, making it the second franchise for the company. Things are moving fast. Just a few weeks ago, there was nothing but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport's C.C. Antoine House destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A well-known historical home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood collapsed overnight when a fire broke out. The C.C. Antoine House at 1941 Perrin was one of two homes that were destroyed early Friday. Shortly after 4 a.m., there were more than a dozen fire units on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Reopening of DiamondJacks in Bossier could take at least a year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Those waiting to gamble again at DiamondJacks in Bossier City will have to wait quite awhile it seems. On Wednesday, May 11, officials with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said it will likely take a year or more to fully reopen the casino. However, they say this time frame is much shorter than it would’ve taken for P2E to surrender the license and go through the bidding process. They say that would’ve taken two to three years.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11. The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shriner's Hospital in Shreveport celebrates 100th anniversary

If you live in a low-income household and need help paying for internet service and internet connected devices, there’s support available through a new program. Chief Estess gives his first one-on-one interview with Stacey Cameron. Latest on Tyrone Sumlin cold case. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An anonymous business...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

If You Like Your Bourbon with BBQ, You’ll Love this, Shreveport

Sadly, the pandemic made Shreveport's new Bourbon and Barbeque Festival hit the breaks for a while. However, it's back for 2022 and organizers say it'll be better than ever!. The 2nd Annual Bourbon and Barbecue Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the Red River District in downtown Shreveport from 3 - 8 pm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Just Talkin’ for May 5, 2022

JT is happy to introduce the newest addition to the Natchitoches Times family. Reporter Nathan Wilson and wife Anna welcomed their first child, a daughter, Violet Elise Jennings, Friday, April 29, 2022. She arrived at 9:21 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Mom and baby are at home and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

ArtBreak Festival returns to Shreveport for 36th time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArtBreak Festival is back for the 36th time in Shreveport. Hundreds of Caddo Parish students engaged in hands-on art activities. The festival also features school and community performances, along with exhibits of art by more than 3,000 students. The festival is the South’s largest showcase of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Missing child last seen in Southern Hills found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen who was last seen Thursday in South Shreveport has been found safe. Police said that the 13-year-old had last been seen around 3 p.m. in the 9400 block of Aspen Circle in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood. The teen was described as standing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

TTPD seeks to name new bridge after fallen officer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — National Police Week is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Leaders with the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department want to honor an officer not just this week, but for years to come. Work is nearing completion on a bridge on Gibson Lane...
TEXARKANA, TX

