Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Those waiting to gamble again at DiamondJacks in Bossier City will have to wait quite awhile it seems. On Wednesday, May 11, officials with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said it will likely take a year or more to fully reopen the casino. However, they say this time frame is much shorter than it would’ve taken for P2E to surrender the license and go through the bidding process. They say that would’ve taken two to three years.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO