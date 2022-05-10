Why Chicago went from weeks of cold to 80-degree weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as a University of Illinois at Chicago student who had gone missing a couple of days earlier.Natally Brookson, 22, was last seen leaving work on April 30 in the Budlong Woods neighborhood, according to a missing person flyer.She was found dead on May 2 in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy the next day was inconclusive, and the cause and manner of her death are still pending.Brookson was a senior at the UIC College of...

