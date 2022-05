A tragedy involving a loaded gun and a toddler has left a community in shock and authorities with many unanswered questions. KCEN is reporting that a 22-month-old girl has died after being shot in the stomach, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death. This is the second time a child under the age of 3 in Waco has died of a gunshot wound in less than a year.

