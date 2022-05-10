ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix could introduce ads later this year: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159pPh_0fZc2cGm00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix appears to be on track to become the latest streaming service to offer an ad-supported subscription plan, according to a note recently shared with employees.

It isn’t much of a surprise – during last month’s earnings call, Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade, sending the company’s shares into a freefall. In addition to discussing possibly cracking down on password sharing , executives hinted that Netflix may soon offer cheaper, ad-supported plans for subscribers.

Other services like Hulu and Peacock offer similar plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Netflix tested commercials in 2018 – referring to them instead as video promotions that appeared between episodes and movies – but offered users the opportunity to opt out of them.

Oscar-nominated actor glues himself to Starbucks counter, video shows

In a recent note to employees, executives said they aim to introduce a lower-priced, ad-supported plan during the last quarter of 2022, The New York Times reported Tuesday. And for those of you who share – or borrow – someone else’s account, Netflix executives say they’re planning to start cracking down on password sharing around the same time.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has never been a fan of ads, instead viewing them as a distraction from the entertainment the service provides. Hastings has also previously viewed password sharing as “something you have to learn to live with.”

While discussing quarterly earnings, Hastings said password sharing, in addition to streaming competition, is believed to be causing “lower acquisition and lower growth.” In a letter to shareholders last month, Netflix executives reported that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

“This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the letter reads . Executives also mentioned how Netflix is testing new features to monetize password sharing.

What happens to your Amazon returns?

In March, Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have led to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features have been rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Earlier this year, Netflix raised monthly subscription prices in the U.S. for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Movies#Hulu#Peacock#The New York Times
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States. Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark,...
TV SHOWS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
Outsider.com

Netflix May Introduce Ads Way Sooner Than Originally Expected: What We Know

Well, bad news, Netflix subscribers. It looks like the online streaming service may actually be rolling out ads way sooner than originally expected. According to the New York Times, Netflix executives announced to their employees that they are planning to roll out the streaming service’s ad-support lower-priced subscription tier. It will occur during the final three months of 2022. Executives also say that they are going to begin cracking down on password sharing among subscribers as well. This will be happening around the same time that the ad option will be available.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Lost Subscribers, But It Really Lost Something Larger — Call It Mythology (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Pretend it was one year ago, when the streaming revolution, stoked by the pandemic (when is a pandemic good for business? When your business depends on people staying home), was feeling the first flush of being the New Paradigm That Ate The World. And pretend, in that spring of 2021, that you’d been asked to imagine how a film industry headline from the future might read. You would probably have predicted something like this: “For the First Time, Every Oscar Nominee Comes From a Streaming Service.” Or maybe this: “Movie Theaters: Still Here...
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Complex

Netflix’s Cheaper Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Could Arrive by End of Year

After it was originally revealed that Netflix was considering exploring cheaper ad-supported plans, the company reportedly told its employees the new subscription option could come as soon as the end of the year. According to the New York Times, Netflix told its employees that after experiencing its first quarterly subscription...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Police

Netflix could make all your worst subscription fears come true by the end of year

Netflix might've been the company to bring us into the streaming-dominant landscape we all currently live in, but it's not exactly thriving at the moment. On the heels of yet another price hike — one that pushed its top plan above the $20 per month mark — and a subsequent decline in subscribers, the service has been racing to find ways to boost its market share in the ongoing streaming wars. Some serious changes are coming to the platform, and they might arrive sooner than you'd expect.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy