Light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol is not as confident as he once was in his ability to drop down to 168 pounds and compete in that division. Bivol cast some doubt on the idea that he would be able to participate in a rematch with Canelo Alvarez at the super middleweight limit. Bivol had originally floated the idea in response to a question shortly after his upset of Alvarez in a 12-round light heavyweight bout for Bivol’s WBA strap last Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol won 115-113 on all three judges’ scorecards. Alvarez is still the undisputed champion at 168, and Bivol has suggested in the past that he would be able to make the limit somewhat easily.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO