Hertford Council votes to remove Jackson from ABC Board

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Citing a weak attendance record at meetings and continued indebtedness to the town, Hertford Town Council voted unanimously Monday to remove former Councilman Quentin Jackson from the Hertford ABC Board.

Jackson, who lost his bid for reelection to town council in November and is currently running for a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, has only attended three of 10 board meetings since being appointed to the ABC Board, according to a resolution adopted by the Town Council at its regular meeting Monday night.

The resolution removes Jackson from the board and also re-configures the board from five to three members. The change is subject to approval by the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

Jackson is permitted under state law to appeal his removal to the N.C. ABC Commission.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Jackson said he plans to appeal his removal from the board to the N.C. ABC Commission. He said if the local board is being reduced to three members then the most recently appointed members should be the ones removed.

Jackson was just released from Albemarle District Jail late last month after serving a 61-day jail term following his conviction on charges of trespassing and violating probation.

The resolution mentions that the town issued Jackson a $3,000 check to cover legal expenses stemming from his appeal of a conviction for assaulting fellow Councilman Sid Eley following a council meeting in October 2018. However, the resolution suggests Jackson apparently never used the $3,000 for that purpose.

“Despite having received this check to cover his attorney’s fees, Mr. Jackson claimed indigent status before Superior Court and was assigned a court-appointed attorney,” the resolution states.

The resolution notes that after Jackson was convicted on the charge in Superior Court in December 2019 he was ordered to pay $900 in attorney’s fees.

“As of April 18, 2022, the Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court reports that Mr. Jackson has made no payment against this amount, nor has he returned the $3,000 to the town,” the resolution states.

Jackson said the original payment from the town was $6,000 and he had repaid $3,000. He said he would not comment further about the matter because it had been discussed in a closed session and he wanted to get legal advice before saying anything else.

Jackson said the matters cited by the town council go back to a time before the current councilors were elected. So they don’t really have firsthand knowledge of the matters, he said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

