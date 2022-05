Europe’s domestic leagues are assessing the fixture headache created by the newly-approved plans for the Champions League.An agreement on a new format for Europe’s men’s club competitions from 2024-25 was finally signed off in Vienna on Tuesday after more than three years of intense debate.The number of midweek rounds reserved for Uefa competitions – when top-flight domestic football is usually off limits – has gone up from six to 10 in the group phase. European football is also set to be played in January for the first time, traditionally a busy month of domestic league and cup football in England.European...

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO