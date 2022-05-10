ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting 73-Year-Old Woman

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5Ijs_0fZbu2SL00

Tulsa Police said officers have arrested the man accused of assaulting a 73-year-old woman last week.

Police took Elga Harper in to custody on Tuesday and placed multiple charges on him, including rape.

Officers were called to a home near 51st and Memorial on May 4th where the victim told authorities her handyman Elga Harper beat and sexually assaulted her.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with serious head, face and body injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest a man for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her new boyfriend in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic violence report at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on 17th and South Memorial around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. The caller told 911 that his girlfriend’s former boyfriend, David Turner, was holding her against her will in her apartment. The caller also said Turner may have hurt her inside the apartment.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Handyman#Violent Crime
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Attacks Father With Sword; Shot, Killed By TPD Officer

An officer shot and killed a man who was attacking his father with a sword early Sunday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Police say they were responding to a domestic near Pine and Yale around 1:30 a.m. when 21-year-old Luis Torres started attacking his father with a sword. An officer shot Torres, who died at the scene. That officer is on leave while the shooting is investigated.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Preliminary Hearing Held For 2 Tulsa Police Officers

A judge is hearing from witnesses in the case against two Tulsa Police Officers charged with accessory after the fact. They are accused of helping former officer Latoya Dythe cover up after Dyche's boyfriend's brother borrowed her car and was involved in a gang-related shooting. A judge will decide if there's enough evidence to order Marcus Harper and Ananias Carson to stand trial on the accessory charge.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

48-year-old man dead after crash in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 48-year-old man died after a crash in Muskogee County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft. Billy Arnett from Fort Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Owasso family says lightning started house fire

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family said lightning hit their house and started a fire Friday morning. Owasso and Limestone fire departments put out the fire at the home near 66th Street North and 177th East Avenue in the Stone Canyon Neighborhood. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, the family...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy