SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early Tuesday morning a fire broke out at a northwest Iowa business. According to Sioux County Radio, the fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton. Kevin Langel, with the Alton Fire Department, says the fire started behind the building and crews spent two hours getting it under control.

ALTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO