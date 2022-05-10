Liverpool beats Villa 2-1, level on points with City in EPL

Chelsea vs Liverpool promises to be an epic FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (kick off, 11:45am ET) as Jurgen Klopp’s machine aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive. Liverpool already beat Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley earlier this season as they won 11-10 on penalty kicks in a classic final. Klopp has never won the FA Cup and this is the first time he’s reached the final since arriving at Liverpool back in October 2015. Given the fact they already have the League Cup trophy, are just behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race heading into the final two games and are in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, this final represents the start of what could be an historic two weeks for Liverpool, even by their own high standards. Klopp’s Liverpool are a ruthless machine and will take some stopping to not pick up at least another two trophies.

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO