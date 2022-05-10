ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC’s First Mass-Timber Condos Are Now for Sale

While mass timber has been used for decades in...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Manhattan rents have never been this expensive

Manhattan rents just hit an all-time high -- again. For the third straight month, rents have reached new record highs. The monthly rent paid by a tenant for a condo or coop in Manhattan was $3,870 in April, up 39% from a year earlier, according to a report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants. Last year, the net effective median rent -- or the amount tenants pay after factoring in incentives from landlords -- was $2,791.
MANHATTAN, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Whole Foods Market Opening in New York City

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market will open a new store in New York City’s NoMad area (located at 63 Madison Ave., between 27th Street and 28th Street) on June 1. The more than 54,000-square-foot store will house over 1,000 local items from the New York City area, and will introduce more local suppliers and products.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site

Oceanwide Holdings has lost control of a Manhattan development site where it planned to build a 1,500-foot skyscraper. The Financial District property, 80 South Street, is in receivership after Oceanwide failed to pay back $165 million out of a $175 million loan from Midtown-based DW Partners, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last week.
MANHATTAN, NY
dornob.com

10 Years Later, the World’s Skinniest Skyscraper is Finally Complete

Skyscrapers are generally distinctive because of their height, not their width. But SHoP Architects aims to change that perception with their recent completion of this Billionaires’ Row beauty in New York. Dubbed “The World’s Skinniest Skyscraper,” the luxe tower is no slouch when it comes to being, well, tall as well as thin. Measuring 1,428 feet, it certainly makes its mark on the Manhattan skyline — but it’s the building’s 24:1 height-to-width ratio that puts it firmly in the record books and earns it its title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Flatbush food, Fifth Ave fair and farmers’ markets: 13 things to do this weekend

Feeling lucky? Try your hand at good ol’ fashioned bingo. Feeling impulsive? Get yourself a $13 tattoo on the first Friday the 13th of the year. Hungry? Roam the streets of Flatbush, sampling the best of the neighborhood’s restaurants. Or maybe you’re feeling confident enough in your board game skills to enter NYC Catan’s last U.S. Nationals Qualifying Tournament of the year.
BROOKLYN, NY
electrek.co

NYC wants to take 25% of its street space away from cars in favor of a walkable/bikeable city

Back when COVID-19 ravaged New York City and turned the city’s transportation needs upside down, significant portions of the road space were repurposed for non-car use. From bike lanes to public seating and urban parks, roads that previously saw gridlocked traffic were nearly instantly transformed into public spaces that benefitted a wider group of residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

$27 for Beer? Port Authority Cracking Down on Prices at NYC-Area Airports

We've all heard of highway robbery, but perhaps airport robbery might be a more accurate term for what happened to many travelers at an New York City airport. It started after one person complained on social media in summer 2021 after purchasing a beer at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C that cost a whopping $27. Granted, it was a seasonal beer, but unless that season turns everything to gold, it was an astronomical price to pay for the beverage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 658 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 658 Driggs Avenue, a five-story mixed-use building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Red Sky Capital, the structure yields 20 residences and 4,088 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,446 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation, but make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

Want a clean home with a clean conscience? Use NYC's new living-wage cleaning service!

This post is a sponsored collaboration between Well-Paid Maids and Gothamist staff. As you may already know, the cleaning industry has terrible practices. Companies overwork and underpay their employees, many of whom are misclassified as contractors and receive no benefits or legal protection. This kind of business model is bad for employees, bad for customers, and ultimately, bad for society.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

A New Whole Foods Market Location Is About to Open in Manhattan

New York City's famous NoMad neighborhood is soon getting its share of quality, locally-sourced groceries. Whole Foods Market NoMad is set to open its door to the public on June 1. It will be located at 63 Madison Avenue, just between 27th and 28th Street. With a sprawling space of 54,000 square feet, the store will offer more than 1,000 items locally sourced from New York and the surrounding area. Christopher Manca, Whole Foods Market's northeast region's local forager, will be responsible for the selection, which will be hand-picked directly by him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Lime Moped Quietly Ends its Ride Sharing Program in New York

In the city’s latest moped race, battery-powered Revel has revved ahead across the finish line —  as competitor Lime quietly ends its ride sharing program in Manhattan less than a year after it began.  The eclectic transportation company, based out of California, launched last spring as a cheaper alternative to the omnipresent blue Revel Vespa-style […] The post Lime Moped Quietly Ends its Ride Sharing Program in New York appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Android Headlines

Google is Opening its second physical Store In Brooklyn, Next Month

Google opened its first-ever physical retail store in the borough of Manhattan last year, and now it’s looking to move over to another one of New York City’s five boroughs next month. That would be Brooklyn. Google is opening its first of its “neighborhood stores” in Williamsburg on...
BROOKLYN, NY
evgrieve.com

Work underway on 8-story residential building with affordable housing for 10th Street lot

Work is underway on the long-empty lot at 351 E. 10th St. between Avenue B and Avenue C ... News of housing here dates to October 2019, when an array of city and federal officials came together during a press conference "to celebrate the commencement of the preservation and rehabilitation of project-based Section 8 housing in the East Village." During this event, officials noted that more affordable housing was set for this 10th Street parcel.
MANHATTAN, NY

