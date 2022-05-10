NYC’s First Mass-Timber Condos Are Now for Sale

Skyscrapers are generally distinctive because of their height, not their width. But SHoP Architects aims to change that perception with their recent completion of this Billionaires’ Row beauty in New York. Dubbed “The World’s Skinniest Skyscraper,” the luxe tower is no slouch when it comes to being, well, tall as well as thin. Measuring 1,428 feet, it certainly makes its mark on the Manhattan skyline — but it’s the building’s 24:1 height-to-width ratio that puts it firmly in the record books and earns it its title.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO