NYC’s First Mass-Timber Condos Are Now for Sale

New York City's famous NoMad neighborhood is soon getting its share of quality, locally-sourced groceries. Whole Foods Market NoMad is set to open its door to the public on June 1. It will be located at 63 Madison Avenue, just between 27th and 28th Street. With a sprawling space of 54,000 square feet, the store will offer more than 1,000 items locally sourced from New York and the surrounding area. Christopher Manca, Whole Foods Market's northeast region's local forager, will be responsible for the selection, which will be hand-picked directly by him.
