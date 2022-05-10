Colorado Lawmakers Look to Make Building Codes Greener....

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Alta Housing, a community-based, nonprofit developer, is celebrating Affordable Housing Month with the grand opening of Luna Vista Apartments, the organization’s newest affordable community at 950 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View, California. The new, five-story, 71-unit residential community provides independent living for a mix of single- and two-person households earning between 30% to 70% of the area median income. Fifteen of the units are reserved for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Alta Housing has partnered with Housing Choices Coalition and San Andreas Regional Center (SARC) to serve this community.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO