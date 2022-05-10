ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian computer crooks ‘behind dozens of cyber attacks on British businesses’

By Jonathan Reilly
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GSSE_0fZbaYwa00

A RUSSIAN gang is behind dozens of cyber attacks on British businesses, a minister will warn today.

The Kremlin computer crooks have been running an online blitz on Ukraine and European businesses since the invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05L1t5_0fZbaYwa00
Steve Barclay will reveal they are behind 53 attempted ransomware attacks where hackers steal personal data to exchange it for cash

Cabinet minister Steve Barclay will reveal they are behind 53 attempted ransomware attacks where hackers steal personal data to exchange it for cash.

He insists they were spotted quickly.

He will add there is a heightened risk of hostile attacks from the Kremlin on Britain for supporting Ukraine.

But he will tell a CyberUK conference in Wales: “The greatest cyber crime threat to the UK — now deemed severe enough to pose a national security threat — is from ransomware attacks.”

Mr Barclay will add: “While attempted attacks are concerning, we can draw positives.

"Our controls quickly spotted them.

"And in deploying rapid incident responses, we cull useful evidence to share with the wider sector, helping mitigate against similar-style attacks.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Cyber Crime#Ukraine#Computer#Personal Data#Russian#British#Kremlin#European#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Russia
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
427K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy