New York City, NY

Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, Good Evening!

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 2 days ago

Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, Good Evening!

viewing.nyc

viewing.nyc

NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Coming To New York

It looks like this brief shot of Summer-like weather will be going away early next week as we are expecting to see a major drop in our high temperatures across the state. It has been amazing to bask in the sunshine and 80s temperature this week. It was a mini-summer vacation from all the cold and rainy weather we had in the month of April and the beginning of May.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
Travel Maven

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation, but make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
BROOKLYN, NY
matadornetwork.com

How To Make the Most of Casual Weekend Trip To the Catskills

When it comes to reinvention, the Catskills are king. From the 19th to mid-20th centuries, the rolling plateaus northwest of New York City went from fantastical wilderness to beloved Jewish Borscht Belt. In the summer of ’69, bohemian Boomers turned it into a hippie haunt, and most recently, Brooklyn hicksters molded the mountains into an affordable anti-Hamptons for uber-cool urbanites. But the anti-Hamptons are dying. A pandemic-fueled real estate explosion has turned towns from Narrowsburg to New Paltz into top-dollar destinations. With non-stop openings of luxury hotels and high-end boutiques, the region is in a new era: Hamptonsification. This means taking a Catskills weekend getaway can quickly get expensive.
bkmag.com

The shop that invented the rainbow bagel has closed

Your Instagram feed is about to become a little less colorful: The Bagel Store, the Brooklyn-based shop that created the infamous rainbow bagel, has closed. “Thank you all for loving us all these years,” the shop’s Instagram bio said. “Due to health concerns, we will be closed.” News of the closure was first broken by Brooklyn Bagel Blog writer Sam Silverman, which said the rainbow bagels “have made an indelible impact on the bagel industry.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Weather
Environment
94.3 Lite FM

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
Thrillist

A New Whole Foods Market Location Is About to Open in Manhattan

New York City's famous NoMad neighborhood is soon getting its share of quality, locally-sourced groceries. Whole Foods Market NoMad is set to open its door to the public on June 1. It will be located at 63 Madison Avenue, just between 27th and 28th Street. With a sprawling space of 54,000 square feet, the store will offer more than 1,000 items locally sourced from New York and the surrounding area. Christopher Manca, Whole Foods Market's northeast region's local forager, will be responsible for the selection, which will be hand-picked directly by him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
KISS 104.1

Black Bears Are Out Of Hibernation & Roaming New York State

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Burn ban for New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We love the dry, sunny weather here In Western New York. But did you know it has been six days with no substantial rainfall?. We are not in the drought phase yet here in Rochester, but the western half of the United States is a different story. It is there that one-third of the U.S. is now listed in a severe drought. That is really a long-term problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC New York

NYC Animal Shelter Sends Out Warning After Uptick in Dogs With Pneumonia

A New York City animal shelter that serves all five boroughs is sending out a warning after there has been an uptick in cases of dogs with pneumonia at one of its locations. Vets at the Harlem branch of the Animal Care Center of NYC are on alert after four of the dogs there were found sick with the illness, and the staff is worried about it potentially spreading. The illness can lead to death for some dogs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

