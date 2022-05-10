ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank

959theriver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWJOL has learned that police and the FBI have responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville. It’s the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, that authorities are responding...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 1

Related
959theriver.com

Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

One Dead After Armed Trespasser Shot at Romeoville Bank

One person is dead after police and the FBI responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:40 pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road. Romeoville Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the business. Officers were able to communicate with the individual, who allowed the hostages inside the business to walk out to waiting Officers. The witnesses indicated the subject did have a firearm and had discharged the weapon inside the bank multiple times. Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by an officer striking the suspect. Paramedics rendered aid to the subject who was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The Illinois State Police were requested and are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Romeoville, IL
Romeoville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of incident in which man shot three officers outside West Side station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

State Police: U.S. Route 45 shut down in Coles County

Update at 9:35 p.m. U.S. Route 45 at County Road 250N is back open. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening. The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bank Robbery#Romeoville Bank#Wjol#The Fifth Third Bank
KMOV

Local man charged with murdering Illinois deputy was known to local law enforcement

METRO EAST (KMOV) - A local man with a long criminal history is charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy in Illinois. Daylon Richardson is accused of hitting and killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist during a police chase about three-and-a-half hours north of St. Louis. That crash was on April 29th, and according to police, it is not Richardson’s first time leading cops on a high-stakes pursuit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox32chicago.com

Will County SWAT officer fatally shoots armed man at Romeoville bank: police

WILL COUNTY - An armed man who initially took hostages at a Romeoville bank was shot and killed by responding SWAT officers Tuesday afternoon. The incident began around 3:40 p.m. when several individuals inside the Fifth Third Bank at 275 South Weber Road contacted the Romeoville Police Department saying an armed man was in the building demanding officers respond.
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Braidwood Police Department Offering Reward In Finding Missing Man

The Braidwood police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man. On May 7th 2022, Adam C. Watts, a male white, 5’10”, 160lbs was reported missing to the Braidwood Police Department. Watts current whereabouts are unknown. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan (photo below is not of actual vehicle) with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Sheriff Recognizes 3 Citizens for Heroic Actions

Three individuals were praised for their quick thinking during two separate emergency situations earlier this year. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain presented Jose Bosque Jr., Jose Bosque III, and Michael Curtis with the Heroic Citizen Award at the May 10, 2022, meeting of the Kane County Board. According to Hain,...
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police investigating disturbance in 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway

UPDATE: Oswego police arrested a Hillside woman following a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 of block of Bluegrass Parkway Tuesday evening that resulted in a large police presence. 40-year-old Evelyn Reid is accused by police of pointing a gun at a man during an argument. Police say the man is a relative of Reid's. Reid is charged aggravated assault.
OSWEGO, IL
KWQC

Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three children were injured and left in a car after a crash in Davenport Tuesday, according to deputies. Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to a “large disturbance” at West Lake Park, deputies said in a media release. According...
DAVENPORT, IA
FOX59

Inmate escapes during transport, gets in shootout with Indiana police

KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary was being […]
KENTLAND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy