'Putting Alabama to Work': ADOL, WBRC team up for job fair

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Some Alabama sheriffs are reporting a decline in pistol permit sales after lawmakers passed a permit-less carry bill and worry it will have an impact on the ability to buy much needed equipment. The new law will not take effect until January 2023, but in Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is starting to have a tighter grip on Alabama once again as cases are rising. Learn more in the video above about where the state stands now and what is expected in the weeks ahead.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Regional Medical Services announced they will be opening on Saturdays at two locations in Jefferson County. The Northern Health Center will open on the first Saturday of every month, and the Crestwood Medical Center will be open on the third Saturday of every month. Both...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is now back behind bars in Alabama, but he is not in the same facility that the former correctional officer Vicky White helped him escape from. White is actually in Jefferson County right now. He has returned to the Donaldson Correctional Facility, a facility...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – After escaped inmate Casey White was taken into state custody at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton shared more about the emotions officers are facing after the last two weeks. Longtime corrections officer and accomplice Vicky White died Tuesday after investigators said she died of a single gunshot […]
This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
Some Marengo County residents are being asked to shelter-in-place until further notice following a shooting in the area. According to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8 p.m. by the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, the multi-county unit is assisting the Demopolis Police Department after a shooting that took place earlier Thursday evening.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An historic donation for Samford University. Samford University announced Thursday that it received a gift of $100 million from late Samford alumnus Marvin Mann. Samford leaders said the gift is not only the largest gift made by a single donor to Samford, but it is also...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Republican primary in the Alabama Governor’s race may be tightening to a point that Governor Ivey could face a runoff, according to results of an exclusive new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll released Wednesday. In the poll of 600 likely Alabama Republican primary voters...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes could be coming to Tuscaloosa’s Strip. Overcrowding is getting new attention from Tuscaloosa police and city leaders. Police saw large crowds on the Strip right after a recent A-Day game. Earlier this week, Councilman Lee Busby and others met with law enforcement and bar owners to try and come up with the best solutions.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we reported, fugitive Casey White is heading back to Alabama. This time, in a sheriff’s SUV. He will be arraigned in court upon arrival. The nation received much of its information about this bizarre escape from a veteran law enforcement officer in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Sheriff Rick Singleton had this […]
GOODWATER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Goodwater Chief of Police has instituted a curfew after the small town sees its second murder since August. A meeting was scheduled for May 12 to allow community members and local leaders the opportunity to discuss the curfew, and why it’s necessary. Chief Corey...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drug overdose deaths hit an all-time high in Jefferson County last year. 401 people died from overdoses and it doesn’t seem to be slowing this year. The Jefferson County Coroner says as of May 12, 101 people have died from overdoses so far, with 42 others suspected of overdose death.
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Authorities in east Alabama are warning of an increase in thefts of a specific car part. It only takes minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, and it contains valuable metals that people have been selling for money. A catalytic...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Birmingham Water Works meter lids have been stolen, according to the utility company. The thieves were likely going after the iron lids to sell them. Ron NeSmith had lived in his Sun Valley neighborhood for 25 years and said while mowing his lawn, he...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A South Korean automotive supplier is planning to significantly expand its Phenix City operation. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and local and state officials tossed the first shovels of dirt on a project that will approach $40 million dollars in investment and create up to 450 new jobs. Daechang Seat Company had […]
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A crackdown on violent crime in Tuscaloosa with help from the federal government. The feds are working with local and state law enforcement to get illegal guns off the streets. Five people were shot earlier this week and several people injured at Hay Court apartments in...
