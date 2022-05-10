ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Jurors in 'Fitbit murder' trial convict man of killing wife

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwyPO_0fZbS6CN00
Homicide Mystery Fitbit FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, Richard Dabate, left, stands with his lawyer Hubert Santos at Superior Court in Rockville, Conn. Dabate has been convicted of murder in the 2015 killing of his wife in a case built partly on evidence provided by her Fitbit exercise activity tracker. A jury in Rockville Superior Court found Richard Dabate guilty Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after a five-week trial. (Stephen Dunn/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File) (Stephen Dunn)

VERNON, Conn. — (AP) — A Connecticut man was convicted Tuesday of murder in the 2015 killing of his wife — a case built partly on evidence provided by her Fitbit exercise activity tracker.

A jury in Rockville Superior Court found Richard Dabate guilty of all three charges — murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement to authorities — following a five-week trial and on the second day of deliberations. The murder charge carries up to 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

Court marshals handcuffed Dabate and led him out of the courtroom after Judge Corinne Klatt increased his bond to $5 million. He had been free after posting $1 million bail following his arrest.

Dabate's lawyer, Trent LaLima, said an appeal of the convictions is planned.

“I think we put on a very strong case for why Rick did not commit this offense,” he said outside the courthouse after the verdicts were announced.

Wayne Rioux, a spokesperson for Connie Dabate's family, said justice prevailed with the convictions of Richard Dabate.

“The trial was not about Fitbit,” he said. “The trial was about the cold-blooded, planned murder of Connie Margotta Dabate. ... There will be no closure for the Margotta family, but there is finally justice for Connie.”

Dabate maintained his innocence and testified that a large masked man with a voice like actor Vin Diesel and dressed in camouflage shot his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up at the couple’s Ellington home in December 2015.

Police said information on Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicted her husband’s story and showed she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said in his closing argument that Dabate hatched a plan to kill his wife and stage a home invasion as his life was about to unravel with the birth of a child he was having with another woman.

LaLima questioned the reliability of the data from the Fitbit tracker, saying the devices were not designed with the accuracy needed for court testimony.

LaLima also pointed to unknown DNA that was found in the Dabates’ home, including on the gun that killed Connie, and testimony from a house cleaner, who said they may have seen a dark green figure move past the window around the time of the crime.

A jury was picked for the case in early 2020, before state courts shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. A judge dismissed that jury last August, saying it had been empaneled too long and some jurors had moved out of state, and a new panel was selected beginning in late February.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday as hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalizing such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals. A state judge...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

Search continues for escaped inmate who allegedly stabbed officer, stole prison bus in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A search continues in Texas after an inmate allegedly stabbed a corrections officer and stole a prison bus Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says the search for an escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, 46, continues. As of Friday morning, Lopez is still at large. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Lopez was on a transport bus from their facility to another. TDCJ is working with multiple agencies to locate him.
CENTERVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vernon, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WSB Radio

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby. Muthert allegedly did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
WSB Radio

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSB Radio

Former Missouri respiratory therapist facing murder charge

A former respiratory therapist in Missouri has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2002 death of a patient, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued for Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, whose last address was listed as Overland Park, Kansas, KCTV reported. On May 4, the Livingston County...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Rockville Superior Court
WSB Radio

Indian couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife

NEW DELHI — (AP) — A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000). Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for...
RELATIONSHIPS
WSB Radio

Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker

BERLIN — (AP) — An off-duty police officer and two other passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered a Iraq-born man who wounded five people including the officer with a knife on Friday, authorities said. A top law enforcement official said the 31-year-old attacker had been investigated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — The Sandy Hook families' lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax appear poised to resume soon, based on agreements revealed Friday in the bankruptcy cases of some of Jones' companies. The bankruptcy...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy