NCAA Women's Regionals: Superstar showdown at Stanford, three spots up for grabs in Stillwater and more from Tuesday

By Adam Woodard
 2 days ago
Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

College golf’s championship season rolls on to regionals this week, with the women first to play.

The six regional championship sites feature 12 teams and six individuals (72 teams and 36 individuals, total), with play beginning on Monday, May 9 and ending Wednesday, May 11. The top four teams (24 total) and the top two individuals (12 total) not on a qualifying team from each regional will advance to the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.

Below you’ll find a recap, as well as a breakdown of what to watch for from each regional as the second round concludes from all six sites.

Ann Arbor regional

Team leader: Virginia

Individual leader: Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State

The hook: Tuesday saw some movement at the top of the leaderboard, but the same teams are still in the mix to advance. Virginia and San Jose State were the only two teams at even par or better, with the Cavaliers as the lone team under par in the second round at 3 under.

If the cut were today: 1. Virginia, 2. San Jose State, 3. Arkansas, 4. Michigan

What to watch for Wednesday: No. 8 seed Washington sat T-2 with host Michigan after the first round but are on the outside looking in after 36 holes and now trail the Wolverines by five. I’d be surprised if there’s any movement inside the top four during Wednesday’s final round.

Tallahassee regional

Team leader: Florida State and UCLA

Individual leader: Emma Spitz, UCLA

The hook: No. 12 seeded Quinnipiac was the surprise team for the first round but fell out of the race in the second round while hosts Florida State joined UCLA atop the leaderboard.

If the cut were today: T-1. Florida State, UCLA; 3. Mississippi State; 4. South Carolina

What to watch for Wednesday: We said to not be surprised if Illinois made a run and the Illini jumped four spots into seventh on Tuesday and now sit 11 shots outside of the top four. It’s a tall task for the final round, but college golf’s postseason has seen crazier finishes.

Franklin regional

Team leader: Vanderbilt

Individual leader: Jennie Park, Texas A&M

The hook: Duke and Alabama were in the lead after the first day but the Commodores are defending home turf after 36 holes. Vanderbilt had the low round of the day to take a five-shot lead at 7 under over the Tide, with ACC rivals Duke and Wake Forest just on the other side of par at 2 and 3 over, respectively.

Texas A&M’s Jennie Park had the low round of the day by a mile, shooting a 6-under 66 with just one bogey.

If the cut were today: 1. Vanderbilt, 2. Alabama, 3. Duke, 4. Wake Forest

What to watch for Wednesday: Wake Forest made its move as one of just three teams under par on Tuesday while Texas A&M played its way out of the top four and now sit five shots outside of the NCAA Championship. This top four seems to be set in stone, with the Aggies and UTSA as the only teams with a real shot to make a move into contention.

Stillwater regional

Team leader: Baylor

Individual leader: Gurleen Kaur, Baylor

The hook: Baylor extended its lead with the only round under par on Tuesday thanks to leader Gurleen Kaur’s 5-under 67. Auburn entered the week as the No. 4 seed and after a ninth-place effort on Monday jumped into sixth, just 11 shots outside the top four.

If the cut were today: 1. Baylor, 2. Arizona State, 3. Clemson, 4. Oklahoma State

What to watch for Wednesday: Baylor is all but in, but spots 2-4 are up for the taking. Oklahoma State is hanging on by a thread at home and currently sit inside the cut for nationals by one shot over Michigan State as five teams separated by just 15 shots will compete for three spots. Game on.

Albuquerque regional

Team leader: Oregon

Individual leader: Briana Chacon, Oregon

The hook: Oregon has all but punched its ticked to the NCAA Championship, with Georgia and Texas in a good position as well. The race for fourth is on as TCU and Florida are separated by just a shot with Arizona, Sam Houston State and Louisville just a few shots behind them.

If the cut were today: 1. Oregon, 2. Georgia, 3. Texas, 4. TCU

What to watch for Wednesday: Florida’s Annabell Fuller had the Gators worst round of the day on Tuesday, but don’t expect consecutive poor rounds from the junior leader. If the Gators have a shot to jump back into the top four, they’ll need her and Maisie Filler to lead the charge.

Stanford regional

Team leader: USC

Individual leader: Amari Avery, USC

The hook: USC, Stanford and LSU asserted their dominance out west, with Purdue and Northwestern fighting for fourth. Iowa State sits just five shots outside of a tie for fourth, with Princeton, Kentucky and Texas Tech all within striking distance, as well.

If the cut were today: 1. USC, 2. Stanford, 3. LSU, T-4. Purdue, Northwestern

What to watch for Wednesday: Who wants fourth? Because the top three are secure. The fourth and fifth seeds in Stanford, Texas Tech and Kentucky, still have a shot, but its surprising to see them so far down the leaderboard. Meanwhile, No. 7 Northwestern is looking to make a statement and shot the fourth-best round of the day on Tuesday.

