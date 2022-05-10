Pat McAfee gives awesome reaction to Tom Brady's Fox Sports deal

The kicking legend and national host was in love with Tom Brady’s deal.

Like every year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady has continued to make waves this offseason. And the tide is rising higher than ever before with the 2022 season drawing closer by the day.

Not only did Brady blindside the NFL with his return to the sport in March, he delivered another shocker on Tuesday went it was announced he's already got a deal in place for when his playing days are over. Whenever that happens, Brady plans to join Fox Sports on a 10-year/$375-million deal, which is simply jaw-dropping. The 44-year-old continues to play chess while the rest of us are stuck on a checkerboard.

Shortly after the news became public, reactions began to come out from the national media. Maybe the most exciting was on the Pat McAfee Show from everyone's favorite punter, Pat McAfee.

"We don't know when this starts, but we do know that Tom Brady might be thinking about retirement a little bit more each coming offseason," McAfee said. "He said that there's a lot of work to be done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and there's still a job to be finished. He didn't like the way he got knocked out of the playoffs last year, looking to win another super bowl and then bounce into the booth for ten years, $375 million dollars."

"Thank you, Tom. Definitely congrats," McAfee continued. "That's amazing news, that's spectacular news. It's great for NFL fans who get a chance to hear the GOAT speak. That is the type of money obviously that some guy who can go and do whatever the hell he wants, his resume is better than anything, is going to be able to command. Is he worth that much? Yes. Is he worth more than that? Probably. But for a fan, I can't wait to hear his brain spill onto games every single week."

"You start doing some quick math. It's like 21 workdays a year. Good for you, good for you, Tom. Keep it going, man. Congratulations TB12, appreciate you, man. You're the best, you're the best dude. $375 million dollars. It's so awesome, I am so happy for Tom."

By the end of the 2022 season, Brady will have made $333 million in career earnings from his contracts, not counting endorsements. That means his eventual deal with Fox Sports will likely end up being more than he made throughout his playing days.

Watch McAfee's full reaction to the news below.

