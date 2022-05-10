ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Pat McAfee gives awesome reaction to Tom Brady's Fox Sports deal

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuGAU_0fZbIpBD00

The kicking legend and national host was in love with Tom Brady’s deal.

Like every year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady has continued to make waves this offseason. And the tide is rising higher than ever before with the 2022 season drawing closer by the day.

Not only did Brady blindside the NFL with his return to the sport in March, he delivered another shocker on Tuesday went it was announced he's already got a deal in place for when his playing days are over. Whenever that happens, Brady plans to join Fox Sports on a 10-year/$375-million deal, which is simply jaw-dropping. The 44-year-old continues to play chess while the rest of us are stuck on a checkerboard.

READ MORE: Todd Bowles Says Tom Brady Still Has 'It Factor'

Shortly after the news became public, reactions began to come out from the national media. Maybe the most exciting was on the Pat McAfee Show from everyone's favorite punter, Pat McAfee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJi9J_0fZbIpBD00

"We don't know when this starts, but we do know that Tom Brady might be thinking about retirement a little bit more each coming offseason," McAfee said. "He said that there's a lot of work to be done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and there's still a job to be finished. He didn't like the way he got knocked out of the playoffs last year, looking to win another super bowl and then bounce into the booth for ten years, $375 million dollars."

"Thank you, Tom. Definitely congrats," McAfee continued. "That's amazing news, that's spectacular news. It's great for NFL fans who get a chance to hear the GOAT speak. That is the type of money obviously that some guy who can go and do whatever the hell he wants, his resume is better than anything, is going to be able to command. Is he worth that much? Yes. Is he worth more than that? Probably. But for a fan, I can't wait to hear his brain spill onto games every single week."

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Colin Kaepernick

"You start doing some quick math. It's like 21 workdays a year. Good for you, good for you, Tom. Keep it going, man. Congratulations TB12, appreciate you, man. You're the best, you're the best dude. $375 million dollars. It's so awesome, I am so happy for Tom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIbJ2_0fZbIpBD00

By the end of the 2022 season, Brady will have made $333 million in career earnings from his contracts, not counting endorsements. That means his eventual deal with Fox Sports will likely end up being more than he made throughout his playing days.

Watch McAfee's full reaction to the news below.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Why did Fox sign Tom Brady for $375 million, the richest sports broadcasting deal?

Fox's deal that -- according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand -- would pay the NFL legend $37.5 million a year for 10 years once he finally retires has left some scratching their heads. That's because Fox earlier this year opted to let Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave for rich Monday Night Football deals at ESPN. Presumably, the move was so that Fox could save money. "To understand the 10-year, $375 million Tom Brady deal with Fox Sports, you have to appreciate how the network has looked at itself since its inception and what it would take to entice the greatest quarterback of all time into the broadcast booth," says Marchand. "Fox Sports has always considered itself bigger and badder than anyone else since its inception in 1993, when Rupert Murdoch swiped the NFL from CBS and then paid John Madden $8 million, more than any NFL player at the time, to be Fox’s lead analyst. Fox had a no-brainer replacement for Buck in Kevin Burkhardt as its top NFL play-by-player, but its next best analyst was former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen." While Olsen may be good, Buck notes, he isn't the greatest NFL player of all time, like Brady. Marchand says no matter Brady's ability as an NFL analyst, "Fox had a need, and its big and bold attitude built around Hall of Famers." ALSO: $375 million is $75 million more than Brady has earned in his entire 22-year NFL career.
NFL
The Spun

Former ESPN President Reacts To The Tom Brady News

Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports has been the talk of the sports world this week. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the legendary quarterback signed a 10-year deal that's worth $375 million. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, former ESPN president John Skipper was...
NFL
AL.com

Panthers still considering Cam Newton reunion

The Carolina Panthers selected Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the NFL Draft and are obligated to pay quarterback Sam Darnold $18.585 million for the 2022 season. But that doesn’t preclude a reunion with Cam Newton, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said. “I think we’re still having talks,” Fitterer...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Tri-City Herald

Comparing Tom Brady’s Fox Sports Deal to the Largest Contracts in Sports History

There are people that prepare for their future and people that seize their future before it even arrives. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback, Tom Brady, is a member of the latter group. Not only will he be playing football for the foreseeable time ahead but he also already is set for when his career on the field is over. Brady will simply be shifting a few hundred feet up to the broadcast booth.
TAMPA, FL
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy