Columbus, OH

GVSU softball off to NCAA tournament

WLNS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Valley State University’s softball team will...

www.wlns.com

WLNS

Team of the Week: Olivet rolling through the competition

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off a season where Olivet won its first Division 2 district title, the Eagles are ready to accomplish more in 2022. Having lost three seniors to graduation in 2021, Olivet brought back plenty of experience and has shown that in league play. With its...
OLIVET, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s Kyle Young stepping away from basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s stepping away from the game. “The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me,” Young wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided the time has come […]
OHIO STATE
WLNS

PLAY OF THE WEEK: DeWitt Soccer’s crazy goal

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – For this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, we’re sticking in the high school ranks. DeWitt Soccer’s Ainsley Reigler sized up the distance from outside the box and launched a curving shot that found the opposite corner of the net last week.
DEWITT, MI
Allendale, MI
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Here is the schedule for the Al Glick Classic

JACKSON -- Baseball and softball teams will take the field Friday and Saturday for the Al Glick Classic, with games played around the Jackson area. Six softball teams are split into two brackets. In the Matt Soper Bracket are Bronson, Springport and Western. In the Don Wheeler Bracket are Jackson, Reading and Vandercook Lake.
JACKSON, MI
toledoparent.com

Largest Catholic Athletic League in the Country Now Includes Five in Toledo

The Detroit Catholic High School League, the largest Catholic League in the country, announced in March its expansion plans from its current 27 schools to 32 with the addition of Toledo’s five Catholic schools. This is the culmination of Director of Athletics for the Detroit Catholic League Vic Michaels’ ten-year quest to welcome the Toledo schools into its organization.
TOLEDO, OH
#Gvsu#Ohio Dominican
WLNS

Sisters Shirley Campbell and Mary Jo Goetz reunited …. Bird flu found for 1st time at commercial poultry …. 6 News at 11 BILL WOULD GIVE BONUS TO STATE WORKERS. Kalamazoo College professor emerita wins Pulitzer …. GVSU softball off to NCAA tournament. Lansing Twp. Car Theft Suspect. Eastern High...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Sagstrom shoots 63 to take lead in LPGA Founders Cup

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday. Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking...
GOLF
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
WSYM FOX 47

MSU researchers: This is how to save Michigan's bees

Michigan farmers rely on bees for crop pollination, but according to recent MSU research, the percentage of bees that die over the winter in Michigan is 28.6%. 1.9% higher than the national average. This new MSU research shows how bee keepers and the average person can help change that.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Republican candidates, minus Craig, meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state’s 2020 election. Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by 154,000 votes and has pushed bogus […]
LANSING, MI

