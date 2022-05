The Minnesota Twins look like a contender for the breakout team of the year. But, don’t expect their success to last. The only reason the Twins are leading the AL Central is the lack of competition they have faced so far. Before their current series with the Astros, the Twins faced two teams with a winning record. One being the Dodgers and the other being the Rays. The Twins have had the luxury of playing the Royals, Red Sox, Tigers, Orioles, Athletics, Mariners, and White Sox in their early series so far.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO