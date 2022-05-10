Death Notices - Week of May 2, 2022

Mother peacefully met Jesus on the afternoon of April 7, 2022, with family by her side. Sandra Kahn Hearn was born February 11, 1937, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ada Estelle Johnson Kahn and Carroll Kahn and was raised in Palm Beach, Florida. Having terrible asthma, doctors urged my grandparents to move to Florida, where the air would be better for her lungs. They made Palm Beach home. Mother grew up in a wonderful time in Florida on 30th and 34th Streets. Summers were spent visiting aunts, uncles and cousins in Portsmouth, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina with my grandmother, the youngest of 10.
Comments / 0