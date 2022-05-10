ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Death Notices - Week of May 2, 2022

 2 days ago

Scott Dwayne Richards, 50, of Cumming, passed away April 20, 2022. Arrangements...

Northern Ridge announces February Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District, which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton, has announced the Eagle Scouts who completed their Eagle Board of Review on February 24 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Prajwal Kumar, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United...
Margie Hendry Avery

Margie Hendry Avery, age 75, of Roswell, GA, passed away March 8, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA on March 18, 1948. Margie was the daughter of the late Edwena Dollar Hendry and Curtis T. Hendry. She was raised in College Park, GA and graduated from College Park High School in 1964. Margie was married to Clyde Avery in 1965 and divorced in 1975 and never remarried. Her working career included Eastern Airlines, US Forest Service and CDC where she retired in 2006.
Gainesville man arrested for 2021 home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gainesville man May 6 in connection with a burglary that occurred in September 2021. On Sept. 12, a couple reported that their property on Perry Road had been burglarized and the interior had been “destroyed.” The couple had been living at another property and hadn’t been to the house in a month.
Friends of Bulloch to host 37th Magnolia Ball fundraiser

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Atlanta Country Club will host Friends of Bulloch’s 37th Magnolia Ball on May 21, with honorary chairs Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and First Lady Stacey Wilson. The Magnolia Ball, which starts at 6 p.m., is the primary fundraiser for the preservation and restoration of...
Apple products taken in Roswell vehicle burglary

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Ball Ground woman reported her car was burglarized March 2 while parked on Atlanta Street in Roswell. The woman said the car’s rear passenger window was shattered, and her Apple MacBook Air, iPad and Apple Pencil were taken. The losss was set at approximately $1,700 worth of items taken.
Milton police arrest one of two suspected of felony theft

MILTON, Ga. –– Police arrested a 24-year-old Roswell woman for felony theft and drug possession April 29 after employees notified authorities of a shoplifting in progress. A store official told police they had observed a man and woman load up merchandize into a shopping cart, pass all points of sale and load the items into the trunk of a dark-colored Nissan in the parking lot. The witness said the male accomplice abandoned the car as police arrived, but the woman may have re-entered the store.
HVAC supplies stolen at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A pair of air conditioner condensers and seven bottles of refrigerant was stolen May 3 from a leasing office for Holcombs Pond Apartments on Holcomb Bridge Road. Police said two maintenance employees arrived to work and saw the garage door of the maintenance building had been pried off its track.
Thief takes firearm from Alpharetta woman’s car

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman reported someone broke into her car April 29 while it was parked on Carriage Trace. The victim stated she had parked her vehicle in front of her apartment building for the evening. When she went to her vehicle the next day, she noticed the doors were unlocked and papers were strewn throughout the vehicle.
Candidate Q&A: Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 1

In the May 24 election, voters will choose between Kerry Hill and Tim Huffine for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 1 seat. The incumbent, Molly Cooper, is not running for re-election. See a map of the Forsyth County Commission and School Board districts [PDF]. Profile: Tell readers a...
Car burglary reported on Webb Bridge Road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman reported more than $300 worth of items were stolen from her parked car along Webb Bridge Road April 27. The victim said someone had smashed out the front passenger-side window sometime between 7-8 p.m. and had taken a Reebok bag containing a Tory Burch wallet, her driver’s license, American Express card, $20 cash, Coach reading glasses, Coach wallet and Apple earphones.
Sandra Kahn Hearn

Mother peacefully met Jesus on the afternoon of April 7, 2022, with family by her side. Sandra Kahn Hearn was born February 11, 1937, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ada Estelle Johnson Kahn and Carroll Kahn and was raised in Palm Beach, Florida. Having terrible asthma, doctors urged my grandparents to move to Florida, where the air would be better for her lungs. They made Palm Beach home. Mother grew up in a wonderful time in Florida on 30th and 34th Streets. Summers were spent visiting aunts, uncles and cousins in Portsmouth, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina with my grandmother, the youngest of 10.
Fraudster in Milton secures loan under another’s name

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton man notified police April 29 that someone had taken out a loan in his name from his bank. The victim said he had received a bill in the mail in January from Bank of America, stating he owed a payment on a $29,000 loan he had taken out for a business called Hunley Contractors.
Roswell man scammed in extortion incident

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man was scammed May 3 of $2,400 after a caller claiming to be with Fulton County Police said he faced a bench warrant for failing to appear for jury duty. The victim said the caller had claimed to work for the Fulton County Clerk.
Jail inmate charged with battery on deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail allegedly scuffled with a pod deputy May 8, and was charged with battery against an officer. The deputy was opening cells for inmates to begin free time. He opened the cell of one inmate who was on 24-hour lockdown and stood in the doorway. The inmate asked if his lockdown was over, and the deputy responded that it was not.
Alpharetta man sentenced to 27 months for Jan. 6 assault

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A federal judge has sentenced Kevin Douglas Creek, a business owner and former Marine, to 27 months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. At the May 2 sentencing, Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, was also ordered to serve 12...
Several cars burglarized at Perimeter parking deck

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Several vehicles were burglarized April 25 on Perimeter Center on the lower level 3 parking deck. The victims advised police that no items had been taken from their vehicles. One victim, and director of security, said a large rock had been thrown through his passenger...
Forsyth elections board dismisses thousands of voter challenges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections voted May 12 to dismiss challenges against the registration of 12,880 county voters. Frank Schneider, who filed the challenge on May 9, had initially challenged 13,609 voters, but he revised the figure before the board meeting to remove names of voters he had previously contested. Since March, Schneider has challenged the registration of 1,200 other county voters.
Man attempts to steal bottle of liquor at Dunwoody bar

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– An unidentified male stole a bottle of liquor April 27 at Brass Tap on Ashford Dunwoody Road. An employee told police that the man had taken a bottle of Crown Royal and left the store. The suspect had been with friends, drinking, before he entered an “Employees Only” office. He had the bottle of liquor and was sitting in the office on his phone. He allegedly concealed the bottle of Crown in his pants, then returned to the bar and requested some shot glasses from the bartender. The bartender attempted to confront the man but he dropped the bottle and ran away.
Forysth County officially ends state of emergency

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission voted unanimously May 11 to terminate a county resolution that declared a local emergency due to the pandemic. The resolution had been in place since March 2020 and had to be renewed and modified multiple times since. The emergency resolution allowed special privileges for businesses, such as the ability for restaurants to sell alcohol to-go. It also allowed alcohol vendors to sell without a permit, though this privilege expired well before Tuesday’s decision.
Forsyth will weigh challenge to 13,600 voter registrations tonight

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections will consider challenges against nearly 8 percent of the county’s voter registrations tonight, May 12. Forsyth County has around 172,000 registered voters, both active and inactive. County resident Frank Schneider filed a challenge against 13,609...
