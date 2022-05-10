Death Notices - Week of May 2, 2022

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– An unidentified male stole a bottle of liquor April 27 at Brass Tap on Ashford Dunwoody Road. An employee told police that the man had taken a bottle of Crown Royal and left the store. The suspect had been with friends, drinking, before he entered an “Employees Only” office. He had the bottle of liquor and was sitting in the office on his phone. He allegedly concealed the bottle of Crown in his pants, then returned to the bar and requested some shot glasses from the bartender. The bartender attempted to confront the man but he dropped the bottle and ran away.

