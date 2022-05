LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the crowded race for Louisville mayor, Timothy Findley Jr. says he’s the candidate with the ability to connect with the community. “I’m one that’s coming as a community member who has walked, walked in the path of many Louisvillians, and who wants to do practical things to uplift everyone in the city,” Findley said, sitting in the sanctuary of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center where he is senior pastor.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO