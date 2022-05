LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern does not look like a soaker, but more chances are in the forecast. An old area of low pressure is sitting off the east coast and will throw some moisture toward Kentucky today. Let me say that there is not a significant chance of rain from this setup. I do think that some of you will get wet, briefly! These scattered showers will hover around southern and eastern Kentucky. What is so important about these showers is they are the first chances since this past Saturday.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO