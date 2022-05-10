ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH | What are the rules on political calls & texts?

WKYT 27
 2 days ago

WATCH | Neighbors in Anderson Co. share concerns over Buffalo Trace development plan. Dozens of neighbors are concerned about Buffalo Trace development plans that would build warehouses on...

www.wkyt.com

foxlexington.com

‘Sextortion’ calls reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are getting reports of “sextortion” calls in the area. Sextortion is when a Snapchat or Instagram user obtains compromising photos or videos from another user and blackmails them with the threat that if they don’t provide money, they will post the images to all of their contacts and followers.
GEORGETOWN, KY
clayconews.com

ARRESTED: Southeastern Kentucky Residents Indicted in Investigation regarding over $2 Million in U.S. Currency and more than 10,000 Diverted Oxycodone Pills

MANCHESTER, KY (May 13, 2022) - According to social media posts from the Manchester Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff's Office, both agencies are reporting the arrests of four Clay County, Kentucky residents in connection with an an investigation into a Louisville-based drug trafficking operation. According to JailTracker reports,...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
Anderson County, KY
Lexington, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Georgetown, KY
Lexington, KY
Anderson County, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/10/2022)

WATCH | Neighbors in Anderson Co. share concerns over Buffalo Trace development plan. Dozens of neighbors are concerned about Buffalo Trace development plans that would build warehouses on farmland along Graefenburg Road. WATCH | ‘This is real hard for me:’ Vigil held for Lexington double homicide victims. Updated:...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Drug trafficking bust in eastern Kentucky results in thousands of pills and millions in cash seized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash. An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Local woman arrested in Somerset on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs woman was arrested over the weekend in Somerset by the Somerset Police Department on a variety of charges, according to jail records. Terri Bernadette Garner, age 39, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Saturday on charges of failure to or use of an improper signal, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance fourth or greater offense, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license second offense, promoting contraband first degree, three counts of probation violation for a felony offense, and receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Six people hurt in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boyle County. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Forkland Rd., just east of the Forkland Community Center. The details of the crash are not known, but emergency officials tell us the six...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Surveillance camera captures shooting at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened overnight Wednesday. The first happened just before midnight. According to police someone shot into a home on Wickland Drive, near Bryan Station Middle School. Police say five people were inside the home at the time. No one was injured.
LEXINGTON, KY

