ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Rose: May is a good month for suicide prevention

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0hSt_0fZb6ull00

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

I have lost and worry about losing several family members and friends to suicide. Even some I may not even be aware of that may have thoughts of suicide. There has to be a way to reach them and let them know they are not alone. That help is just a click, call or text away.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and deescalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988.

By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.

It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1, someone to call; 2, someone to come help; and 3, somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Sincerely.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
US News and World Report

U.S. Gun Deaths Surged 35% in 2020, Higher for Black People - CDC

(Reuters) - The rate of U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020 to the highest point since 1994, with especially deadly levels for young Black men, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published on Tuesday. African Americans as a whole were at least four...
SOCIETY
The Center Square

Arizona sees uptick in drug overdose deaths

(The Center Square) – Arizona saw an uptick in drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period from December 2020 to December 2021. The state saw a 4.39% increase in drug overdose deaths in that span; the increase was below the 15% national increase, according to a new provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
776
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy