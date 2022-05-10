Fire contained in Glenwood Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado Springs neighborhoods in different parts of the city were on high alert Thursday as crews battled two fast-moving fires. The first fire sparked before noon in an area near Stetson Hills on the northeast side of the city. Crews were called to on near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Anna Lee Way. That fire scorched an estimated 25 acres, damaged fences, damaged some homes, no structures were lost and no injuries were reported. The cause of that fire remains under investigation. About 500 homes in the area were evacuated, impacting about 1,000 people. Evacuation orders were lifted for the fire near Stetson Hills Thursday evening.

