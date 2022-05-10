ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire contained in Glenwood Canyon

Fire crews worked quickly and successfully contained a blaze in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were mopping up by Tuesday evening and had kept the fire at about 1/4 acre in...

