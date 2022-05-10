ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College of Idaho women's basketball signee fighting leukemia in California

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

EDITORS NOTE: Donations to a GoFundMe campaign to help with Jenika Zurita’s medical expenses can be made here .

A College of Idaho women’s basketball signee is in the hospital facing a lengthy battle after being diagnosed with cancer over the weekend.

A guard from Salinas, California, Jenika Zurita signed with the Yotes last month. She received an acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis on Saturday after falling ill a couple days earlier, her mother, Jennifer, told the Idaho Press Tuesday. A GoFundMe campaign posted Sunday to help the Zurita family with medical expenses had nearly 500 donors and had raised nearly $50,000 of the $75,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

A multi-sport athlete at Salinas High, Zurita was named the MVP of Central Coast All-Star basketball game and had qualified for the Central Coast Sectional trials in track and field. Jennifer said her daughter fell ill on Thursday and was running a fever that didn’t go down after a couple of days. Jenika was scheduled to run a relay race with her track team on Saturday and attend her senior prom later in the day, where she had been voted prom queen. But she wasn’t feeling well enough to attend the meet, alarming her mother.

“That’s when I knew something was wrong,” Jennifer said. “My daughter, she’s very committed, she wouldn’t want to let her teammates down.”

The family took Jenika to the emergency room where tests for meningitis were initially done. A doctor suspected leukemia and she was taken to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University, where Jenika is expected to be staying for at least the next six months. She is scheduled to have a port placed in her on Wednesday for chemotherapy treatments, which are scheduled to begin in the next week.

Jennifer said that doctors are very hopeful that aggressive treatments will be successful in fighting off the cancer.

As a result of her treatments, Zurita will defer entering the College of Idaho for at least a year, Yotes coach Janis Beal said. Beal said is hopeful Zurita will be able to join the program in the fall of 2023.

Zurita will have her entire four years of eligibility intact once she does enroll in Caldwell, Beal said.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign can be made at gofundme.com/f/jenikas-battle-with-leukemia .

