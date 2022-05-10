ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Harlem One45 development still in limbo after public hearing

By Jessi Mitchell
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThPBF_0fZb3rId00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wdune_0fZb3rId00
Meeting about proposed One45 development in Harlem gets heated 01:11

NEW YORK - A heated meeting happened Tuesday between the New York City Council's subcommittee on zoning and the developers of a proposed high-rise complex in Harlem. The fate of the One45 project is still undecided.

The One45 project has faced criticism from neighbors, most notably City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan (D-Harlem). They are upset there are only 90 very low-income units among the proposed 915 apartments.

"It is unacceptable to have something so massive without community input and with so much community disapproval," Jordan said during the meeting.

Developers recently dropped a civil rights museum from the proposal to add more below-market-rate apartments to the site, bringing the number to 370, or 40 percent, of the proposed total.

The developers are also receiving support from members of 32BJ SEIU who rallied outside City Hall on Tuesday morning, eager to live in the 70 apartments designated just for union workers in the new development.

But other neighbors held firm during the public hearing portion of the virtual meeting.

"We keep saying the word affordable, affordable, affordable, yet everyone on this call understands that low-income and affordable are two very separate and different things," said June Moses, who serves as tenant president of the W 135th Street Apartments ten blocks south.

"It's nerve wracking," said One45 developer Bruce Teitelbaum. "You know, we've invested a lot of time and effort in the project. We believe in it strongly. We think we're doing something that's really great for the city and right the community, but now it's in other people's hands."

The subcommittee did not make a final decision after Tuesday's lengthy hearing. They are expected to vote on the project in June.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Minority developers convene to discuss construction equality

NEW YORK - The Developers of Color Convening conference took place Wednesday at the Schomburg Center For Research In Black Culture in Harlem. Minority developers are working together to achieve equal opportunity in construction.The Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC, hosted this inaugural summit to bring together more than 100 leaders in real estate and redevelopment."All that you have accomplished is amazing, yet we've all done it individually," Ken McIntyre, CEO of the Real Estate Executive Council, told the crowd.As Black and Brown communities like Harlem fight to maintain their identity, these executives want to ensure new developments are designed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 2 dozen affordable housing sites coming to Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nearly two dozen new affordable housing sites will soon be coming to New Jersey's largest city.It's part of a multimillion dollar investment by the city of Newark to help fight the steep rise in rents.The Aspen Stratford apartments in Newark were known to be crime-ridden. The smashed-out windows and spray-painted mailboxes are reminders of that, but they will soon be transformed thanks to a $20 million revitalization project."Every opportunity we get to get more funding, we're going to invest it in making sure we reach our goal of about 6,000 new affordable units in the next couple...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

$10,000 grants awarded to Harlem businesses

NEW YORK -- In March, we told you about the Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative, ten $10,000 grants available to help local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.The 2022 microgrant recipients have been announced. They are:The Dominici CollectiveThe New Amsterdam Musical Association Butter by Keba Revolution Books Harlem Jazz Boxx Harlem Doggie Day Spa ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams signs Salary Disclosure Law

NEW YORK -- On Thursday morning, Mayor Eric Adams signed the Salary Disclosure Law, which is meant to bring greater transparency for people looking for a job in the city.The law makes it illegal to post any job listing that doesn't include the minimum and maximum salary offered for the position.Officials say that will eliminate inherent bias in setting employee salaries.The law also includes instructions for employees paid by the hour, and for small businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
electrek.co

NYC wants to take 25% of its street space away from cars in favor of a walkable/bikeable city

Back when COVID-19 ravaged New York City and turned the city’s transportation needs upside down, significant portions of the road space were repurposed for non-car use. From bike lanes to public seating and urban parks, roads that previously saw gridlocked traffic were nearly instantly transformed into public spaces that benefitted a wider group of residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City to start screening students for dyslexia

NEW YORK -- New York City is embarking on a landmark program to assess all public school students for dyslexia and provide targeted, specialized instruction to help them reach their full potential. It's the largest, most comprehensive program in the nation and will help students whose parents lack the financial ability to send their kids to special private schools. Mayor Eric Adams is dyslexic but says his learning problems weren't diagnosed until he was in college. It has long been his dream to help kids, especially kids form poor neighborhoods, get the help he was denied. Now, he's made that dream come true...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#New York City Council#Seiu
CBS New York

Mayor announces task force to address Rikers Island crisis

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is creating a new taskforce to address the crisis on Rikers Island.It comes just days after another detainee died in custody, and as CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, time is running out for the city to overhaul the jail complex.Adams is under pressure to show a federal judge that his administration would not join countless others by only paying lip service to the chaos on Rikers Island.This task force is in response to the city being given one last chance to show its capable of reforming the jail complex, or else a federal judge will consider taking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC landlords, real estate brokers accused of discrimination

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court accuses 28 landlords and real estate brokers of discriminating against low-income tenants.The Legal Aid Society filed the suit, claiming the minimum income requirements set by landlords basically bar anyone using a housing voucher.Landlords often require prospective tenants to earn 40 times the annual rent, even if their voucher would cover their entire monthly payment.If an apartment is $1,500 a month, that would be $60,000 a year.The average housing choice voucher holder in New York City makes around $19,000 a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 658 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 658 Driggs Avenue, a five-story mixed-use building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Red Sky Capital, the structure yields 20 residences and 4,088 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,446 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Masks no longer required in Paterson schools

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students and teachers are no longer required to wear masks to school in Paterson, New Jersey.Wednesday night, the Paterson Board of Education voted to end the mask mandate in schools and district buildings. Starting Thursday, masks are now optional. The Paterson superintendent of schools says the district will continue to take other COVID precautions, including the use of air purifiers in every room.CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Bronx woman begs for help as rats invade her NYCHA apartment

At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
BRONX, NY
queenseagle.com

Two bar associations come out against court changes

Breaking from the New York City and State Bar Associations, several bar associations representing Latino and Hispanic legal professionals have begun to voice their opposition to court leaders’ plan to reform the state’s decades-old court structure. Last week, the Puerto Rican Bar Association issued its stance on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy