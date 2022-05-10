ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Was that an earthquake? 3 steps to take to avoid disaster in SC from a big quake

By Sarah Claire McDonald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxGFx_0fZb3hib00

Want to keep your loved ones safe? It’s important to know what to do to keep yourself and your family safe during an earthquake.

Earthquakes in South Carolina are quite common. Approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the Palmetto State with three to five of them being felt or noticed by people in the area. About 70% of the state’s earthquakes are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville Seismic Zone, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division . But, that doesn’t mean that earthquakes can’t occur outside of the zone.

There are three things that are important to know for earthquake preparedness and safety.

  1. Be prepared before an earthquake happens, as earthquakes can come on suddenly.

  2. Know what to do to stay safe during an earthquake.

  3. How to stay safe after an earthquake occurs.

Preparing for an earthquake

Earthquakes can strike suddenly, violently and without warning, so it’s important to know the signs of an earthquake .

During an earthquake, you may first notice a subtle vibration by feel, sight or hearing objects near you, such as glassware, sound as though they are shaking. You may even hear a rumbling sound that gradually gets louder and more violent.

Rolling sensations that get more violent within seconds can be a common sign of earthquakes as well as a sudden violent jolt. Seconds later, you may feel shaking violent enough to find it difficult to stand or walk. If this happens, crawling on your hands and knees can allow for easier and safer travel from room-to-room.

The sensations can vary depending on the severity of the earthquake and how far away it occurred.

When this happens, it’s important to be prepared and to already know what safe spots are nearby.

Unless an earthquake shelter is nearby, a safe spot to take refuge until the earthquake stops may be underneath anything strong enough to protect you from falling debris, such as a table away from nearby windows.

If covering your entire body isn’t possible due to limited space, make sure to prioritize covering your head and neck areas. Locating yourself near an interior wall or low-lying furniture is the best spot for staying safe in such an event. Avoid positioning yourself near windows or glass and porcelain that could shatter and break or heavy, dangerous objects that could fall on you.

Securing hazards in your home is very important in preparedness. Examples include:

  • Anchoring bookshelves so they remain securely in place

  • Shelved items such as glass or decorations should be securely attached to their position

  • Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves

  • Secure cabinet doors with sliding bolts or latches

  • Replace heavy wall decor with light-weight options if at all possible

  • Brace overhead light fixtures

  • Hang irreplaceable heavy items such as pictures and mirrors away from beds, sofas and anywhere people may sit

Inspecting your home’s foundational structure can also give some piece of mind prior to an earthquake. Having a strong structure can help fortify your home and prevent any injuries or damage during an earthquake.

Know your safety skills such as turning off gas and electricity. This is helpful in any emergency situation.

Keep necessary disaster supplies together and on hand in case of an emergency. Make sure everyone knows where these items are kept. This can include:

  • Flashlight and extra batteries

  • First-aid kit

  • Non perishable food and drink items. If they are canned, keep a non-electric can opener on hand

  • Essential medicines

  • Cash and credit cards

  • Walkie-talkie or other emergency communication devices

Next, creating a quick and safe evacuation plan will help your loved ones avoid danger during an earthquake.

Practicing earthquake drills can be especially helpful if there are any children involved. Practicing can help everyone understand what the best steps are to take in case a sudden earthquake occurs.

Knowing these preparatory steps in case of an earthquake and putting them into action can be the best way to protect your loved ones in case the plan becomes necessary.

Stay safe during an earthquake

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , you can protect yourself during most earthquakes if you immediately drop, cover and hold on.

  1. Immediately drop onto your hands and knees to allow for better movement before you can be knocked down.

  2. Cover your head and neck underneath a sturdy table or desk. Try to cover your whole body if space allows.

  3. Hold on to your shelter until the earthquake is finished. If you were unable to get completely under shelter, cover your head and neck allowing for as much coverage as possible.

If you or a loved one is in a wheelchair, lock your wheels to prevent mobility or injury. Protect your head and neck area by seeking shelter under a sturdy piece of furniture or by protecting yourself with a large book, pillow, your arms or any other available object.

Staying where you are and avoiding the least amount of travel as possible minimizes the risk of injury during an earthquake.

In the event of an earthquake, if you are already outside, stay outside. Avoid being near buildings, trees, telephone poles or electrical wires.

If you are in a moving vehicle when an earthquake strikes, pull over and stop as quickly as possible. Avoid parking near anything that could fall on you or that hangs overhead. Turn on your radio for an emergency broadcast, if possible. In the event that electrical wires fall onto a parked car, remain where you are with the doors closed and wait for trained professionals to remove the wires and declare the area safe.

More information on how to protect yourself during an earthquake is listed by the Earthquake Country Alliance .

Post-earthquake safety

Expect to experience aftershocks after the initial earthquake. When these occur, protect yourself as you did during the earthquake.

Call for help if you find yourself trapped by debris or are injured.

If you find yourself in a damaged building, be cautious of loose or falling debris. If you hear any shifting noises coming from the building, beware of the potential for falling debris. If you are outside, do not enter a building damaged during the earthquake.

Even if damage is not visibly detected, have it inspected to make sure there is no underlying damage.

Avoid power lines that may have fallen and prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning .

Being prepared is the best possible way to keep your loved ones safe during an earthquake and to alleviate any added fears they may have.

The SCEMD offers an app available in the App Store and on Google Play that keeps count of all earthquakes in the state, when they happen, and can notify you of their occurrence.

The Island Packet

The Island Packet

