SJPD releases new footage of K'aun Green police shooting; officer identified

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

New video released in San Jose police shooting incident 01:41

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police released new information Tuesday about the officer shooting in March of K'aun Green at a restaurant, including additional police bodycam video and the name of the officer involved.

The shooting happened on March 27 following a brawl between two groups of people inside La Victoria Taqueria on E. San Carlos St. between S. 4th St. and S. 3rd St., just minutes after a deadly shooting just yards away.

On Tuesday, the officer who shot Green was identified as Mark McNamara, a four-year veteran of the department.

At the time of the shooting, police believed the disturbance inside the restaurant was related to the prior homicide in which the gunman was still at large. When Green emerged from the restaurant holding a gun after disarming a man who had wielded it in the restaurant, McNamara opened fire after police said he did not immediately heed officers' orders to drop the weapon. Green's attorney said officers did not give his client any time or opportunity to comply with the orders.

The former Oakland McClymonds High School football player who now plays for Contra Costa College is recovering after being shot four times and has filed a federal suit against San Jose.

The video released Tuesday includes additional officer bodycam footage as well as surveillance video, bystander video, and previously released bodycam video .

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a violent and chaotic situation inside the restaurant between two groups of men. One man appeared to start a fight with Green until Green is seen taking him to the ground and delivering a series of punches to his head.

The additional bodycam footage released Tuesday show what the officers were seeing as they walked up to the restaurant's entrance. Green was holding the gun he had wrested away in his left hand and was backing out of restaurant as officers arrived, still fending off two people trying to take the gun from him.

Officers' are heard giving orders to drop the gun, and the video shows Green turning to look toward officers just before McNamara opens fire. Green was hit twice in his left arm, once in his left knee, and once in his abdomen.

The person who originally brought the weapon to the restaurant, 30-year-old Bryan Carter of East Palo Alto, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and is currently out on bail.

CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police: Man accidentally discharges gun in pickup, 2 injured

PALO ALTO – Two people were injured Thursday when a man accidentally discharged a firearm while he was in his parked truck.The man shot himself in the hand, and the round then struck an occupant of the vehicle in the leg, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.Police responded to an area hospital on Thursday at 12:17 a.m. on a report of two people who had just arrived with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life threatening.The men initially reported they had been the victims of an armed robbery that had occurred about 30 minutes earlier, but police ultimately determined there had not been a robbery.Police said the men had been sitting in a truck smoking marijuana when one of the men accidentally discharged a handgun.The men then drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.Investigators located a bloodied handgun with no serial number under the driver's seat of the truck.Police said the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review and any applicable charges.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in Oakland investigating 2 separate fatal shootings

OAKLAND – Two people died from gunshot wounds they suffered in separate shootings in Oakland Thursday evening and early Friday morning, police said.The first victim – a male – died following a shooting early Thursday evening just before 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. That victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to police. The shooting early Friday occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in West Oakland in the 3000 block of Chestnut Street, just a block from the campus of McClymonds High School. Officers arriving at the scene located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He died where officers found him, police said. More than 40 homicides have occurred in Oakland this year.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Stockton police: Carjacking victim pushed out of car, dragged

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man led officers on a car chase after pushing a woman out of the driver’s seat.  Police said officers near Airport Way and 12th Street tried to pull over the reported car around noon Thursday. The car briefly stopped, but police said the passenger then pushed a […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother, uncle, grandfather arrested in San Jose toddler death during exorcism

SAN JOSE -- The mother, uncle and grandfather of a three-year-old girl were charged with child abuse leading to her death at a makeshift church in San Jose last year, police said Friday.Officers responded on September 24 at about 8:12 p.m to the 1000 block of South 2nd Street to a report of a child's death at a home that housed a church on the property, San Jose police said. They found the victim unresponsive on the floor of the church and began life-saving measures. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.An investigation by the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Defendants tried to kidnap Baby Brandon multiple times

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- The two people accused in the kidnapping of a three-month-old San Jose toddler last month are now facing new charges that they attempted to take the infant multiple times prior, according to authorities.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, evidence uncovered during the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping indicated that 43-year-old Yesenia Ramirez and 28-year-old Jose Portillo previously plotted and unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap the infant at least three other times, dating back weeks before the actual kidnapping on April 25.The release issued by the district attorney said in one attempt,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Californian

Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Channing Way shooting

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged a suspect in the May 3 shooting on Channing Way with murder May 6, as first reported by Berkeleyside. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old suspect Devin Carrihill in Oakland on May 4 after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to Berkeleyside.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alexis Gabe case: police search home of missing woman's ex-boyfriend

OAKLEY (CBS SF) -- Police served a search warrant at the home of the ex-boyfriend of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, last seen nearly four months ago.The home on Benttree Way in Antioch is where the 24-year-old Gabe was reportedly last seen on January 26. Her car was found days later in Oakley on Trenton St. and Carrington Dr. in a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.Oakley police said detectives are looking into whether the home is where she met with foul play. There was no word from police whether anyone was home at...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigate shooting near San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Police asked for the public's help Thursday as they investigated a shooting near city hall that afternoon.Around 2:18 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area Polk and McAllister streets but found no victims; just evidence that the shooting occurred.Officers were still investigating later that afternoon.The department requested that anyone with information call  the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Parolee allegedly flees domestic violence incident, leaves meth behind

CAMPBELL -- Campbell police are seeking a parolee who allegedly fled from the scene of domestic violence at an apartment complex on Tuesday and left luggage behind with 8 pounds of methamphetamine in it. The suspect, identified by police Wednesday as Juan Pinal, was sought after officers responded at 1:06 p.m. to a report of domestic violence in progress at a residence on South Bascom Avenue. The officers arrived to find abandoned luggage outside after Pinal had allegedly fled. A search of the luggage revealed the 8 pounds of methamphetamine, packaging equipment, a scale and burglary tools, police said. Pinal, who is on parole for burglary, remained at large as of Wednesday. Campbell police have released a photo of him and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at (408) 866-2101.  
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man sentenced in 2017 Richmond pot grow shootout

OAKLAND (CBS SF)  -- A 30-year-old Oakland man was sentenced Thursday to more than 6 years in federal prison for his participation in a failed robbery and ensuing shootout at a Richmond marijuana grow in 2017.U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Vernell Thrower pleaded guilty to his participation in the shootout and was given additional time for admitting to the sale of a machine gun.Thrower admitted that he and two others broke into a Richmond warehouse containing a large marijuana grow during the late evening of August 1 and early hours of August 2, 2017.Once inside, they cut 200 marijuana...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mario Esparza, Suspect In Killing Of Modesto DoorDash Driver, Arrested In Southern California

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto. Andrew Satavu, 56, had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18. On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued. California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson. Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges. Satavu’s wife spoke after his killing, pushing for companies to protect and train their drivers on how to handle violence. “We both did the same type of work. We get trainings about how to purchase items for clients about so many other things. I never ever had a training about safety,” Katia Satavu said. At least 50 app-based gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017, advocates have told CBS13.  
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Solano County canal

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a body was found in a waterway Thursday.  The sheriff’s office told FOX40 the body was found inside a canal near Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane close to the Liberty Farms community.  Deputies are currently investigating the scene, the sheriff’s […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa parents charged in toddler's death released from jail

SANTA ROSA – A young Santa Rosa couple arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing the death of their 15-month-old toddler by exposing her to fentanyl have been released from jail and are scheduled to be arraigned on June 24, a Sonoma County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said.  Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of cruelty to a child likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The District Attorney's Office said it will wait until the infant's toxicology report is complete before making a formal arraignment.  Officers and first responders...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in brutal weekend assault in SF Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have released photos of a man suspected of brutally assaulting a woman in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood over the weekend.Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue after reports of an assault.When officers arrived, the victim told police she was walking in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard when the suspect began yelling what was described as "incoherent statements" and acting erratic. Police said the woman attempted to cross the street and the man appeared to follow her. The woman then turned around, at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows men break into Martinez jewelry store

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared with KRON4 showed two men break into a Martinez jewelry store early Tuesday morning. The Martinez Police Department said the suspects were unsuccessful in the burglary. Police were called to the burglary attempt at Martinez Coin & Jewelry Exchange, 3755 Alhambra Avenue, just after 3:45 a.m. The burglars […]
MARTINEZ, CA
