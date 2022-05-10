UPDATE: Missing woman located

On May 11, the Dare County Sheriff’s Department released this information regarding drug arrests last week that began with a traffic stop and culminated with a room search. On May 5, at approximately 11:41 p.m., Deputies working the A District conducted a traffic stop near Ocean Bay Blvd and Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, NC. During the stop, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and several items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized. The Deputies continued the investigation and developed enough information to obtain a search warrant for 2 rooms at a hotel in Kill Devil Hills. During the search of the rooms, the Deputies located and seized crack cocaine and more drug paraphernalia.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO