From the Heart hosts last charity run to support families battling cancer

They couldn’t have ordered up a more perfect day if they tried.

The sun was shining, the breeze was pleasant, and the spirit around Lake Kohlmier was one that truly spoke to the heart, as runners and walkers gathered for the final From the Heart charity race.

Beth Svenby took her mark at the starting line, just as she did in 2009 at the inaugural event — an event that was born in her dreams after learning about a woman by the name of Lisa Hilstad, a young mother of three whom Svenby had never met who had breast cancer. After envisioning people gathering at the lake to run for cause, Svenby gathered about 700 people to attend that first event in memory of Hilstad, who died before the day of the race, and to support her family.

Thirteen years and hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to families battling cancer later, Svenby took her place before the 5K one final time.

“Jen Schwab was one of our recipient’s this year, and she is Lisa’s sister,” Svenby said. “It was kind of God’s way of saying, ‘you started this, and you finished it — you did good.’”

Though it was a difficult decision for Svenby and the From the Heart committee, the group decided Saturday would be the last race. Schwab and Shelly Johnson are the last two recipients. In previous years, From the Heart has provided more than $600,000 of financial support for the families of Lisa Hilstad, Steve Nelson, Tyler Harlicker, Nacia Olson, Gabriella Velasquez, Kyle DeKam, Samantha Nachanicky, Christine Deming-Davis, Susan Hrty, Candy Anderson, Juana Villarreal, Bill Reuter, John Berning, Jean Borgman, Rodney Earlywine, Pete Kalan, Paul Grannes, Tracy Williams, Julie Bauer, Don Hettinga, Royetta Spurgeon, Marcy Fenske, Terri Grose, Nick Larson, Matt Ratzloff, Brian Wencl, Tanya Powell, Heidi Smith, Joe Wagoner, Jim Gleason, Dawn Armstrong, Chris Utoft, Monica Kruschke, Cheryl Bastyr, Mark Woodrich, Jon Osmundson, and Nova Maas.

“All the names of the people we’ve touched and the memories we’ve made are just unbelievable,” Svenby said. “When it first started, I was hoping it would have an impact and be meaningful in the lives of others … We had no way of understanding the complexity of that impact for the amount of people involved, from the volunteering to the recipients to the family members of recipients — we just had now way of understanding what this would be at that time.”

After taking the initiative and following her literal dream, Svenby said it is bittersweet to say goodbye to From the Heart, but assures the community that the people behind the annual event aren’t done yet.

“Our plan is to continue She Time, which raises funds for our Random Acts of Kindness that we do throughout the year,” Svenby said, though she added this year the She Time funds will go to the 2022 From the Heart recipients due to a lack of hosting the spaghetti supper. The Random Acts of Kindness funds have gone to a variety of causes in the community, ranging from helping a family who lost their home to a house fire to a couple trying to adopt a child and needed financial help.

The next She Time event will take place at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Owatonna Eagles. Tickets are $35 and include a sweatshirt, drink ticket and access to participate in various activities including designer purse bingo and a wine wall. Tickets can be purchased online at HatChicClothingCo.com or in person at the event.

As for Svenby herself, she said she’s not quite done yet either. While she isn’t sure what she will exactly, she asserted she is still passionate and driven to help those who are battling cancer.

“Life is about what you give rather than what you get,” Svenby said, adding the 19th anniversary of her own mother’s death due to cancer was on the eve of the final race. “This is an awful disease that still has no cure for — we have to keep fighting the good fight.”

Unable to fully express the overwhelming gratitude she has for the volunteers, the participants and the community of Owatonna, Svenby and the rest of the committee humbly close the chapter on a legacy that was born truly from the heart.