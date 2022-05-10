Worker killed by skid loader in Le Sueur County

This morning, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of Tanner Korey Dosch, age 23, in Le Sueur County.

Dosch was on the job working as an employee of Minnesota Valley Electric Company (MVEC) when he sustained fatal injuries from being run over by a skid loader.

Deputies determined Dosch was riding in the bucket of a John Deere skid loader as it was driven by another MVEC employee along State Hwy. 99 near County Road 140, where the utility company was working on the electrical power line system.

The skid loader ran off the shoulder of Hwy. 99 into a ditch area and drove over Dosch’s rope harness. Dosch was subsequently pulled from the bucket by his harness and run over by the skid loader.

MVEC employees immediately provided first aid care to Dosch , followed by EMS and Air Ambulance personnel when they arrived. However, Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration with assistance from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery Ambulance Service, Montgomery Fire and Rescue, Montgomery Police Department, North Air Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to to the incident.