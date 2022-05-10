ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Sueur County, MN

Worker killed by skid loader in Le Sueur County

By Carson Hughes
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 3 days ago

This morning, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of Tanner Korey Dosch, age 23, in Le Sueur County.

Dosch was on the job working as an employee of Minnesota Valley Electric Company (MVEC) when he sustained fatal injuries from being run over by a skid loader.

Deputies determined Dosch was riding in the bucket of a John Deere skid loader as it was driven by another MVEC employee along State Hwy. 99 near County Road 140, where the utility company was working on the electrical power line system.

The skid loader ran off the shoulder of Hwy. 99 into a ditch area and drove over Dosch’s rope harness. Dosch was subsequently pulled from the bucket by his harness and run over by the skid loader.

MVEC employees immediately provided first aid care to Dosch , followed by EMS and Air Ambulance personnel when they arrived. However, Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration with assistance from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery Ambulance Service, Montgomery Fire and Rescue, Montgomery Police Department, North Air Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to to the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Sueur County, MN
Crime & Safety
Le Sueur County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Le Sueur, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
16
Followers
17
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy