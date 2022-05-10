ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Falklands War: How creativity helped veterans heal

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Kevans was always an artist at heart but he never imagined that one day his talent for creating cartoons would help him make sense of the conflict he and other young soldiers were drawn in to when Argentina invaded the British-held Falklands Islands in 1982. His mother had...

BBC

Great Yarmouth: Campaign to honour 26 women killed in WW2 bombing

A campaign has been launched to honour 26 women killed in what a charity said was the largest loss of female lives in the British Army. On 11 May 1943, the women died when their accommodation in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was struck by enemy planes. But only half the victims,...
MILITARY
BBC

Falklands War: 'Lurching from terror to terror'

Two Falklands veterans say creativity helped them recover from the traumatic experiences they went through. Cartoonist Will Kevans joined the Army as a teenager and was soon deployed to the Falklands within two years of joining. He found drawing graphic novels helped him to process what happened. Fellow veteran Nigel...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
BBC

Greasley Castle: Project reveals 'astonishing' secrets

A "magnificent" lost castle, which once rivalled one of the finest in Britain, has been identified amid a series of grassy mounds and old farm buildings. Greasley Castle, in Nottinghamshire, was built as a statement of prestige in the 14th Century. A new study has shown it was a large...
U.K.
BBC

Covid: Tain family ends more than two years self isolation

Two seven-year-old twins have finally emerged from Covid lockdown to be reunited with family they have not seen in more than two years. Brother and sister Orin and Olivia Arthur have Pompe disease, which affects organs such as the heart and lungs. They have been shielding with their parents at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Graffiti carved on ancient Machrie Moor standing stones

Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones on the island of Arran is a heritage crime, Historic Environment Scotland has said. Staff from Scotland's heritage agency found the markings at Machrie Moor, near Blackwaterfoot. The 4,500-year-old Neolithic stones are thought to have been used for religious and ceremonial activities. Historic Environment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trafford couple inspired by WW2 ordeal welcome refugees

A couple who have hosted two Ukrainian families have told how they were inspired to help after their own family was shown the same kindness during WW2. Andy Gilbride and his wife Grazyna, both 56, have welcomed six refugees into their home in Timperley, Greater Manchester. Ms Gilbride's Polish mother...
INDIA
BBC

Royal Marine Commandos jailed over £300k drugs operation

Two Royal Marine Commandos have been jailed over their involvement in a £300,000 drugs operation.. Grant Broadfoot, 29, and Stuart Bryant, 31, were caught using a Ministry of Defence-owned van to transport cannabis from England to Scotland in June 2020. The pair were arrested in Glasgow's Mount Vernon with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Larne remembers WWI munitions worker a century on

A County Antrim woman who died in World War One has been remembered in her hometown 105 years after her death. Letitia Henderson is believed to be the only woman from Larne who died as a casualty of the war. She was one of the Canary Girls who worked packing...
POLITICS
BBC

Award for plasterer who helps domestic violence survivors

A female plasterer who redecorates the homes of domestic abuse survivors for free has won a national award. Naima Ben-Moussa, a plasterer originally from Buxton, Derbyshire, was named Trade Hero of the Year at the Construction Week UK awards. Ms Ben-Moussa has now set up a charity to support the...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Veteran aims to run 870 miles from Scotland to Cornwall in 17 days for charity

An Army veteran inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore has embarked on an 870-mile run in just 17 days to raise money for charity.Eddie Towler, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, set off on Friday from John o’Groats in Scotland and aims to run an average of 55 miles a day until he reaches Land’s End in Cornwall on May 29.Mr Towler’s mission is in aid of three causes – the MS Society, the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity – but he was first encouraged to challenge himself when he saw Sir Tom walking 100 laps of...
CHARITIES

