Shelbyville, IL

Central A&M Boys Baseball

By Connor Durham
taylorvilledailynews.com
 3 days ago

Live on 94.3 WMKR and...

taylorvilledailynews.com

wgel.com

Nokomis Pitcher Throws MLB No-Hitter

Former Nokomis High School baseball pitcher Reid Detmers is on top of the major league baseball world. In only his 11th major league start for the California Angels, Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The left-hander threw 108 pitches in recording the 11th no-hitter in Angels’ history. The final score was 12-0.
NOKOMIS, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

James Edward "Eddie" Tirey

James Edward “Eddie” Tirey, 67 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:24p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1954 in Stonington, the son of Floyd Leslie and Geneva Marie (Jones) Tirey. He married Diane Coady on June 8, 1973 in Taylorville. Eddie worked at Bob Ridings Ford for over 40 years where he retired as Body Shop Manager, a position he held for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight. He gave back to his community in many ways including serving as May Township Trustee, an election judge, and member of the Taylorville Optimist Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Ozarks, boating with family on Lake Taylorville, and he was most proud of being Papa Eddie and watching his grandchildren grow.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Helen L. Beckmier

Helen L. Beckmier, 92, of Taylorville, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:18 am at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. She was born on September 15, 1929 in Morrisonville, Il to Sam and Lela (Rathgeber) Jenkins. She married Lyle C. Beckmier on October 23, 1948 in Shiloh United Methodist Church in rural Morrisonville, Il. and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2015. Helen was a member of Taylorville Christian Church, Order of the Eastern Star and Christian County Home Extension.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Linda Kay Wagahoft

Linda Kay Wagahoft, 68 of Taylorville, died at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Taylorville on December 28, 1953, Linda was the daughter of Ernie and Betty (Haden) Nation. She graduated from Taylorville High School where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Paul Wagahoft. They married on December 24, 1971 at Taylorville First United Methodist Church, and they’ve been best friends ever since. Linda was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She enjoyed attending car shows with her husband. She was fun-loving and outgoing, and she will be deeply missed.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Community Action Team Making A Difference In Christian County

The Community Action Team has been a huge asset not just to Taylorville but the surrounding community. Led by Police Chief’s Dwayne Wheeler and Kincaid Police Chief DJ Mathon, the Action Team has gone to work making some high profile drug busts and working on cleaning up Christian County.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Memorial Urgent Care Location Coming to Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square will soon have a new addition to the healthcare community in Jacksonville. Memorial Health has announced that they will be occupying the former location of Perkins & Lincoln Gardens on the northwest corner of the square with a brand new Memorial Care offering. Travis Dowell, Memorial Medical Group...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

“A big loss to the community…” family remembers father

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Rantoul community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Jonathan Davis was killed in a car accident in Urbana last week. When police said he lost control of his car and was hit by an Illini FS tanker. Now, his family is speaking for the first time […]
RANTOUL, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Park District Hopes Pool Will Be Ready By June

Warmer weather is finally here. Taylorville Park District Recreation Director Bailey Hancock says the pool should be ready to roll around the start of June. The reopening of the pool also means swimming, life guard, and CPR lessons return. The park district is celebrating 60 years of the Taylorville pool...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Station Editorial on Taylorville Chamber/WTIM 70th Anniversary Banquet, Christian County Board Meetings

This is a station editorial, I'm Randal J. Miller, station president. I wanted to share a couple of different thoughts in my comments. First of all, I want to thank the 140 folks who bought tickets to the 115th Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet that honored WTIM's 70th Anniversary at the Pillars May 6th. With WTIM footing the bill for everything that night, ticket sales were turned into a fund-raiser providing the Chamber with just over 3-thousand dollars, the Taylorville Food Pantry over 15-hundred dollars, and the Taylorville Public Schools Foundation just over 15-hundred dollars. Outgoing Chamber president Sarah Van Huss gave her final "State of the Chamber" address and presented awards for Boss of the Year, Citizens of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. All those were richly deserving.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Decatur Tuesday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Decatur Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick St. around 10:30 p.m. They found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to the hospital...
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible late tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After another hot and humid day today, we’ll start to see some changes to our weather over the next few days. Tomorrow will still be warm, but it won’t be as hot as our recent weather. Showers and storms will be possible later in the day, some of which may be strong or severe. Additional rain chances are expected on Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools canceling bus routes starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, Rockford Public Schools is canceling three bus routes each day. The reason for the cancelation is several drivers are unavailable to drive every day. RPS 205 is already facing major driver shortages. One hundred and fifty-seven out of the 160 scheduled bus routes will still be covered each day, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County, Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing in the southern Illinois county. The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Bryan E. McGill was last seen early Wednesday morning. He's from the Ewing area, the sheriff's office says, and he's known to spend a lot of time at Rend Lake.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Humidity will finally begin to decrease after the hot, summerlike conditions the last few days. Friday will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80′s, but it will be more comfortable thanks to lower humidity. The main focus for Friday’s...
PEORIA, IL

